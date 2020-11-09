|
November 9, 2020
|
|
- Hudson Hill Capital acquires a majority stake in the
InXpress Holdings
-
- The UK company offers software solutions for
world of shipping
-
- American investment firm Hudson Hill Capital
announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the
InXpress Holdings, a BRITISH software company
for business-to-business franchising of transport services and
logistics, acquisition - specified the US company -
which took place in partnership with the shareholders and the
management of InXpress.
-
- "Most shipping companies that
are small or medium-sized enterprises - said the administrator
InXpress delegate Mark Taylor - has no
simple and centralized shipping like those of InXpress. Nor
at local level, have access to experts in the field of
shipments, which is one of the services offered by InXpress.'
"InXpress's ideal customer," added the administrator
InXpress Americas delegate Dustin Hansen - prefers to make
simple their needs for international shipments,
national and e-commerce companies. Carriers benefit from access
to our very fragmented base of small and medium-sized enterprises
customers and simpler services by outsourcing to InXpress
a range of support and backoffice functions."
