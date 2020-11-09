



November 9, 2020

Original news Hudson Hill Capital acquires a majority stake in the InXpress Holdings

The UK company offers software solutions for world of shipping

American investment firm Hudson Hill Capital announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the InXpress Holdings, a BRITISH software company for business-to-business franchising of transport services and logistics, acquisition - specified the US company - which took place in partnership with the shareholders and the management of InXpress.

"Most shipping companies that are small or medium-sized enterprises - said the administrator InXpress delegate Mark Taylor - has no simple and centralized shipping like those of InXpress. Nor at local level, have access to experts in the field of shipments, which is one of the services offered by InXpress.' "InXpress's ideal customer," added the administrator InXpress Americas delegate Dustin Hansen - prefers to make simple their needs for international shipments, national and e-commerce companies. Carriers benefit from access to our very fragmented base of small and medium-sized enterprises customers and simpler services by outsourcing to InXpress a range of support and backoffice functions."







