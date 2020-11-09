|
November 9, 2020
- The third quarter of the charterer of
GSL container carrier
- Net profit was $14.5 million
(+25.7%)
- Global Ship Lease (GSL) container ship charterer
ended the third quarter of 2020 with revenues of 70.5
million dollars, an increase of +6.9% over the same period
last year. Operating profit recorded a slight
growth of +0.5% to $28.8 million, while
net profit, thanks to lower non-operating expenses totaled
between July and September of this year, marked an increase in the number of
+25.7% to $14.5 million.
- "During the second half of 2020," he said.
commented the executive chairman of GSL, George Youroukos - the
containerised maritime transport sector showed a
resilience, discipline in tariffs and capacity
management, as well as surprisingly high demand.
In recent months, he noted, the volumes of containerised goods
rebounded dramatically, with noles that in different markets of
traffic have reached record levels. The resulting demand for
container container has led to a level of capacity
unused worldwide of less than 2%, without any
available capacity for our main segment of the
post-Panamax of medium size, and resulted in the doubling of the noles
compared to spring 2020 lows. In this context - he
explained Youroukos - we have successfully concluded numerous new
rental contracts and extension of contracts at
interesting for our entire container fleet that are
efficient in terms of slot cost, reefer capacity
and fuel consumption.' GSL expects that, despite the crisis
covid-19 continues to be a source of uncertainty, the
positive period for the ship rental sector
the accounting carrier will continue.
- In the first nine months of 2020, the company's revenues were
increased by +10.0% to $212.8 million
compared to 193.5 million in the period January-September last year
Year. The almost general increase in operating cost items
led to a -6.3% drop in operating profit, which was
was $78.9 million. Net profit was
$29.6 million (-4.9%).
- Currently the GSL fleet consists of 43
container container capacity between 2,200 and 11,000 teu.
