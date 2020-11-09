|
November 9, 2020
- Cruise traffic in the port of Taranto is
been entrusted to turkey's Global Ports Holding
-
- The concession contract will last for 20 years
-
- The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
ionian Sea has accepted the application submitted at the beginning of the year by the
Port Operation Holding Srl (POH) and Global Ports
Melita Limited (GPM) of the Turkish group Global Ports Holding (GPH) for
cruise traffic management in the port of Taranto
(
of the 17th
January 2020). The concession will cover employment and
the use of persistent state areas and property on the Molo San Cataldo. In
in particular, temporary prefabricated structures will be installed
waiting for the multifunctional building currently under construction
called "Falanto" is completed and rendered
Usable. The contract will last 20 years.
-
- Port Operation Holding and Global Ports Melita have
represented, in the operational plan delivered to the AdSP, the intention
to set up a capital company in the form of a
for shares or limited liability based in Taranto,
who will work to ensure that the port of Taranto
transform me from a mere transit stopover to a homeport for boarding and
landing of cruise cruciers, increasing the number of presences of
cruise ship passengers and maximizing their satisfaction
and their experience.
-
- Global Ports Holding currently operates cruise terminals in
19 ports around the world. In Italy, GPH is present in the
port of Venice, through the Venice Cruise Port of which it owns
11.9% of the capital, and in the ports of Ravenna, Cagliari and Catania
through Ravenna Cruise Ports, Cagliari respectively
Cruise Port and Catania Cruise Ports, the company that controls
53.7%, 70.9% and 62.2% of capital.
