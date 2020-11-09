



November 9, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Cruise traffic in the port of Taranto is been entrusted to turkey's Global Ports Holding

The concession contract will last for 20 years

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority ionian Sea has accepted the application submitted at the beginning of the year by the Port Operation Holding Srl (POH) and Global Ports Melita Limited (GPM) of the Turkish group Global Ports Holding (GPH) for cruise traffic management in the port of Taranto ( of the 17th January 2020). The concession will cover employment and the use of persistent state areas and property on the Molo San Cataldo. In in particular, temporary prefabricated structures will be installed waiting for the multifunctional building currently under construction called "Falanto" is completed and rendered Usable. The contract will last 20 years.

Port Operation Holding and Global Ports Melita have represented, in the operational plan delivered to the AdSP, the intention to set up a capital company in the form of a for shares or limited liability based in Taranto, who will work to ensure that the port of Taranto transform me from a mere transit stopover to a homeport for boarding and landing of cruise cruciers, increasing the number of presences of cruise ship passengers and maximizing their satisfaction and their experience.

Global Ports Holding currently operates cruise terminals in 19 ports around the world. In Italy, GPH is present in the port of Venice, through the Venice Cruise Port of which it owns 11.9% of the capital, and in the ports of Ravenna, Cagliari and Catania through Ravenna Cruise Ports, Cagliari respectively Cruise Port and Catania Cruise Ports, the company that controls 53.7%, 70.9% and 62.2% of capital.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail