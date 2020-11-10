



November 10, 2020

Original news The AdSP of the Tyrrhenian North Centre halves the expenditure forecasts for the upgrading of the port of Civitavecchia

Three projects approved by MIT

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center Northern Has announced that the Ministry of Infrastructure and approved the project review of the projects related to the the construction of works for the upgrading of the port hub of Civitavecchia, according to excerpts of the strategic works concerning prolongation of the antemural Christopher Columbus and the opening to south of the historic port with a value of over 120 million euros from contract within two years. In fact, the port authority has remodulated to the the initial economic framework for the execution of these works that amounted to about 250 million euros, reaching halve it. The AdSP specified that the new design includes an economic spending framework of around €68 million for the extension of quay 13 of the antemural Christopher Columbus, about 43 million euros for the new access to the historical and another 10 million euros for the connection between the Vespucci pier and the antemural.

Justifying the remodulation of the items of expenditure that have halved the value of the expected investment, the President of the AdSP, Francesco Maria di Majo, explained that "it is it is essential to be able to intercept the funds of the Recovery Fund so that these works so important for the relaunch of of the Lazio port and logistics system can already be launched from 2021 and completed over the next two to three years. But -- he specified - on this we are particularly confident.

"The design sheets we sent to MIT in the month of August, in particular at the Technical Mission Structure, to obtain further non-relapse contributions from recovery fund for a total value of about 830 million euros - added by Majo - have been drawn up taking into account the objectives european and national authorities and the time frame for implementing the projects themselves, as requested by the European Commission. The selection of projects has been carried out in accordance with the the government has already established in the last Annex Infrastructure at def, where projects were identified priority port infrastructure and, therefore, deserving of obtain state contributions. And the government has given priority several infrastructure projects of the port of Civitavecchia also because of their fallout for national port. These include those just approved in project review'.

The AdSP pointed out that among the three works recognized by MIT priorities for the development of the country, to obtain the state funds the first to start will be the one that provides for the extension of a further 400 meters of the antemural Cristoforo Colombo in order to increase the safety of navigation at the port entrance and at the entrance of the service dock, where, at present, critical situations arise for certain particularly heavy wave states. The institution has explained that the further elongation of the foranea dam will allow also to limit the down time for moorings of the most to the north, in particular accosti 25, 26, 27 and 28, thus favouring their safe use, as well as the new pier No 2 darsena Traghetti, which is being completed.

The AdSP also pointed out that the other two works, concerning the new port maritime access south of the port, are essential for the upgrading of the road network port interior and for last mile connections intermodality), and will bring, with the separation of the port historical from the commercial one, important spillovers both in terms of environmental and internal road safety, as well as in terms of protection of a sensitive area, such as the port historical, of high historical, artistic and cultural interest, also bringing benefits in terms of increased security of navigation and positive effects on the urban waterfront of interaction port-city.







