November 10, 2020
- The AdSP of the Tyrrhenian North Centre halves the
expenditure forecasts for the upgrading of the port of Civitavecchia
-
- Three projects approved by MIT
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Northern Has announced that the Ministry of Infrastructure and
approved the project review of the projects related to the
the construction of works for the upgrading of the port hub of
Civitavecchia, according to excerpts of the strategic works concerning
prolongation of the antemural Christopher Columbus and the opening to
south of the historic port with a value of over 120 million euros from
contract within two years. In fact, the port authority has remodulated to the
the initial economic framework for the execution of these
works that amounted to about 250 million euros, reaching
halve it. The AdSP specified that the new design includes
an economic spending framework of around €68 million for the
extension of quay 13 of the antemural Christopher Columbus,
about 43 million euros for the new access to the historical and
another 10 million euros for the connection between the Vespucci pier and
the antemural.
-
- Justifying the remodulation of the items of expenditure that have
halved the value of the expected investment, the
President of the AdSP, Francesco Maria di Majo, explained that "it is
it is essential to be able to intercept the funds of the Recovery Fund
so that these works so important for the relaunch of
of the Lazio port and logistics system can already be launched
from 2021 and completed over the next two to three years. But -- he
specified - on this we are particularly confident.
-
- "The design sheets we sent to MIT in the month
of August, in particular at the Technical Mission Structure, to
obtain further non-relapse contributions from recovery
fund for a total value of about 830 million euros -
added by Majo - have been drawn up taking into account the objectives
european and national authorities and the time frame for implementing the
projects themselves, as requested by the European Commission. The
selection of projects has been carried out in accordance with the
the government has already established in the last Annex
Infrastructure at def, where projects were identified
priority port infrastructure and, therefore, deserving of
obtain state contributions. And the government has given priority
several infrastructure projects of the port of Civitavecchia also
because of their fallout for national port.
These include those just approved in project
review'.
-
- The AdSP pointed out that among the three works recognized by MIT
priorities for the development of the country, to obtain the
state funds the first to start will be the one that provides for the
extension of a further 400 meters of the antemural Cristoforo
Colombo in order to increase the safety of navigation
at the port entrance and at the entrance of the service dock, where,
at present, critical situations arise for
certain particularly heavy wave states. The institution has
explained that the further elongation of the foranea dam will allow
also to limit the down time for moorings of the most
to the north, in particular accosti 25, 26, 27 and 28, thus favouring
their safe use, as well as the new pier No 2
darsena Traghetti, which is being completed.
-
- The AdSP also pointed out that the other two works,
concerning the new port maritime access south of the port,
are essential for the upgrading of the road network
port interior and for last mile connections
intermodality), and will bring, with the separation of the port
historical from the commercial one, important spillovers both in terms of
environmental and internal road safety, as well as in
terms of protection of a sensitive area, such as the port
historical, of high historical, artistic and cultural interest,
also bringing benefits in terms of increased security of
navigation and positive effects on the urban waterfront of interaction
port-city.
