



November 10, 2020

Original news Annaleena Mäkilä is the new president of the European Sea Ports Organisation

The port of Algeciras won the ESPO Award 2020

Today the General Assembly of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) unanimously elected Annaleena Mäkilä as the new president of the association and also elected Vice-Presidents of the Organization Zeno D'Agostino and Daan Schalck. Mäkilä, who takes over from Eamonn O'Reilly who has chaired by the Association of European Ports in the last four years, has been chief executive of Finnish Ports since 2012 The Association. D'Agostino is President of the Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, while Schalck is managing director of North Sea Port.

Meanwhile, the port of Algeciras has been declared today winner of the 2020 ESPO Award in recognition of its successful strategy to attract local innovation and start-ups. It is not a Spanish port port won the European Sea Ports award Organization for his project "The Journey of Innovation - Travesía de la Innovación". 'The Authority Port of The Bay of Algeciras - commented the President port authority, Gerardo Landaluce - worked hard in the recent years to consolidate the culture of innovation as a key business process. And this award shows us that we are on the right track.'







