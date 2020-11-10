|
November 10, 2020
- Annaleena Mäkilä is the new president
of the European Sea Ports Organisation
- The port of Algeciras won the ESPO Award 2020
Today the General Assembly of the European Sea Ports Organisation
(ESPO) unanimously elected Annaleena Mäkilä
as the new president of the association and also elected
Vice-Presidents of the Organization Zeno D'Agostino and Daan Schalck.
Mäkilä, who takes over from Eamonn O'Reilly who has
chaired by the Association of European Ports in the last four
years, has been chief executive of Finnish Ports since 2012
The Association. D'Agostino is President of the
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, while Schalck is
managing director of North Sea Port.
- Meanwhile, the port of Algeciras has been declared today
winner of the 2020 ESPO Award in recognition of its
successful strategy to attract local innovation and start-ups. It is not a
Spanish port port won the European Sea Ports award
Organization for his project "The Journey of Innovation -
Travesía de la Innovación". 'The Authority
Port of The Bay of Algeciras - commented the President
port authority, Gerardo Landaluce - worked hard in the
recent years to consolidate the culture of innovation as a
key business process. And this award shows us that we are
on the right track.'
