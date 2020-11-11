



November 11, 2020

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto rose by +23.5%

In the first nine months of 2020, 11.79 million tonnes (-17.0%)

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic moved by the port of Taranto has registered a significant increase that interrupts the phase of accentuated reduction in duration consecutively for the previous three quarterly periods. In july-september 2020 period, in fact, traffic is amounted to 4.28 million tons of cargoes, with an increase in +23.5% on the corresponding quarter of last year. The decisive recovery was produced by the +34.2% increase in in bulk, with liquid loads reaching 1.45 million tonnes (+25.3%) and solid ones at 2.05 million tons (+41.3%). Conventional goods, on the other hand, fell by -12.8% falling to 753,000 tons. It should be noted, during the quarter, the resumption of port port activity in the container traffic segment, which generated container traffic 32,000 tons, thanks to the assignment to San Cataldo Container Terminal of the Turkish Group Yilport of the management of the container terminal at the Polysectoral Pier on which the container handling was started at the beginning of the summer ( of the 25th June 2020).

In the third quarter of this year, the goods on landing 2.51 million tonnes (+40.9%) and those at boarding to 1.77 million tonnes (+5.1%).

In the first nine months of 2020, the Apulian port moved a total of 11.79 million tonnes of goods, with a down by -17.0% on the same period last year, of which 6.32 million tonnes of dry bulk (-11.3%), 3.17 million tonnes tonnes of liquid bulk (-1.8%), 2.26 million tonnes conventional goods (-41.2%) and 32,000 tons of loads containerised containerised. Overall, 6.39 goods were landed million tonnes (-20.8%) and those on boarding at 5.41 million (-12.0%).











