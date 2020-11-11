|
|
|
|
November 11, 2020
|
|
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of
Taranto rose by +23.5%
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, 11.79
million tonnes (-17.0%)
-
- In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic
moved by the port of Taranto has registered a significant
increase that interrupts the phase of accentuated reduction in duration
consecutively for the previous three quarterly periods. In
july-september 2020 period, in fact, traffic is
amounted to 4.28 million tons of cargoes, with an increase in
+23.5% on the corresponding quarter of last year. The decisive
recovery was produced by the +34.2% increase in
in bulk, with liquid loads reaching 1.45 million
tonnes (+25.3%) and solid ones at 2.05 million tons
(+41.3%). Conventional goods, on the other hand, fell by -12.8%
falling to 753,000 tons. It should be noted, during the
quarter, the resumption of port port activity in the
container traffic segment, which generated container traffic
32,000 tons, thanks to the assignment to San Cataldo
Container Terminal of the Turkish Group Yilport of the management of the
container terminal at the Polysectoral Pier on which the
container handling was started at the beginning of the summer
(
of the 25th
June 2020).
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the goods on landing
2.51 million tonnes (+40.9%) and those at boarding
to 1.77 million tonnes (+5.1%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, the Apulian port moved
a total of 11.79 million tonnes of goods, with a
down by -17.0% on the same period last year, of which
6.32 million tonnes of dry bulk (-11.3%), 3.17 million tonnes
tonnes of liquid bulk (-1.8%), 2.26 million tonnes
conventional goods (-41.2%) and 32,000 tons of loads
containerised containerised. Overall, 6.39 goods were landed
million tonnes (-20.8%) and those on boarding at 5.41 million
(-12.0%).
|
|