



November 11, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Five TAR rulings confirm adsp's good work of the North Tyrrhenian Sea

They were published today

Today, the Administrative Court of the Tuscany Region has published five judgments all confirming the good work of the Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority Northern. In particular, in a case which brought together two appeals lodged by CILP, the TAR rejected the requests for the annulment of the measures for the identification of public queues operating in the port of Livorno and allocation in use in Lorenzini of an area of 7,800 square meters on the east bank of the Tuscan Dock.

The actions brought by CILP were also dismissed and Terminal Darsena Toscana against AdSP and against the company Lorenzini, with regard to the cancellation of the renewal authorisation to carry out port operations and the updating of the business plan, considering them compatible with the the Port Master Plan.

In another judgment, the judges declared unfounded the appeals lodged by Porto di Livorno 2000 against adsp for the annulment, among other things, of the acts that led to the the issue in favour of the company SDT of a concession state-owned for carrying out ro-ro and ro-pax operations.

Finally, they were declared inadmissible, for lack of interest, two actions brought by CILP and CPL calling for the annulment of a prp change on the shore East of the Tuscan Dock.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail