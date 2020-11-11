|
November 11, 2020
- Five TAR rulings confirm adsp's good work
of the North Tyrrhenian Sea
- They were published today
- Today, the Administrative Court of the Tuscany Region has
published five judgments all confirming the good work
of the Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority
Northern. In particular, in a case which brought together two
appeals lodged by CILP, the TAR rejected the
requests for the annulment of the measures for the identification of
public queues operating in the port of Livorno and allocation in
use in Lorenzini of an area of 7,800 square meters on the east bank
of the Tuscan Dock.
- The actions brought by CILP were also dismissed and
Terminal Darsena Toscana against AdSP and against the company
Lorenzini, with regard to the cancellation of the renewal
authorisation to carry out port operations and
the updating of the business plan, considering them compatible with the
the Port Master Plan.
- In another judgment, the judges declared unfounded the
appeals lodged by Porto di Livorno 2000 against
adsp for the annulment, among other things, of the acts that led to the
the issue in favour of the company SDT of a concession
state-owned for carrying out ro-ro and ro-pax operations.
- Finally, they were declared inadmissible, for lack of
interest, two actions brought by CILP and CPL
calling for the annulment of a prp change on the shore
East of the Tuscan Dock.
