November 12, 2020
- Danish DFDS's quarterly financial results fall
- The total number of rolling stock transported by the fleet in the
July-September period
- In the third quarter of this year, the trend of
negative financial results of the shipowners' and logistics group
Danish DFDS, although less pronounced than in the period
previous quarterly report. In the period July-September 2020, the
group reported revenues of 3.60 billion Danish kroner
(EUR 483 million), with a decrease of -19.5% on the
corresponding period of last year. EBITDA was
amounted to 846 million Danish kroner (-29.2%), operating profit at
326 million (-54.5%) and pre-tax profit at 262 million kronor
(-59.4%).
- In the third quarter of 2020, the group's ro-pax fleet
transported rolling loads totalling 10.53 million
linear meters (0%), 138 thousand tons of other loads (-31.3%) And
578,000 passengers (-71.2%).
- The group's activity in the Mediterranean has generated
revenues of 529 million Danish kroner (-4.7%) and an EBIT of 90
million (+18.4%). In the region the fleet transported 1.04
million linear meters of rolling stock (-5.9%).
- In the first nine months of this year, the group's revenues
amounted to 10.21 billion Danish kroner, down by -18.9% on the
corresponding period of 2019, of which 1.44 billion were produced by the
activities in the Mediterranean (-12.0%). EBITDA was
of 1.96 billion (-31.4%) and EBIT of 507 million Danish kroner
(-65,0%) with a contribution of 119 million from the activities in the
Mediterranean (-41.1%). Pre-tax profit was equal to
369 million (-70.4%).
- In the period January-September 2020, the fleet transported
29.00 million linear meters of rolling stock (-6.0%), of which 2.83
million in the Mediterranean (-12.7%), 498 thousand tons of other
loads (-11.1%) and 1.31 million passengers (-68.3%).
