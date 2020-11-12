



November 12, 2020

Original news Danish DFDS's quarterly financial results fall

The total number of rolling stock transported by the fleet in the July-September period

In the third quarter of this year, the trend of negative financial results of the shipowners' and logistics group Danish DFDS, although less pronounced than in the period previous quarterly report. In the period July-September 2020, the group reported revenues of 3.60 billion Danish kroner (EUR 483 million), with a decrease of -19.5% on the corresponding period of last year. EBITDA was amounted to 846 million Danish kroner (-29.2%), operating profit at 326 million (-54.5%) and pre-tax profit at 262 million kronor (-59.4%).

In the third quarter of 2020, the group's ro-pax fleet transported rolling loads totalling 10.53 million linear meters (0%), 138 thousand tons of other loads (-31.3%) And 578,000 passengers (-71.2%).

The group's activity in the Mediterranean has generated revenues of 529 million Danish kroner (-4.7%) and an EBIT of 90 million (+18.4%). In the region the fleet transported 1.04 million linear meters of rolling stock (-5.9%).

In the first nine months of this year, the group's revenues amounted to 10.21 billion Danish kroner, down by -18.9% on the corresponding period of 2019, of which 1.44 billion were produced by the activities in the Mediterranean (-12.0%). EBITDA was of 1.96 billion (-31.4%) and EBIT of 507 million Danish kroner (-65,0%) with a contribution of 119 million from the activities in the Mediterranean (-41.1%). Pre-tax profit was equal to 369 million (-70.4%).

In the period January-September 2020, the fleet transported 29.00 million linear meters of rolling stock (-6.0%), of which 2.83 million in the Mediterranean (-12.7%), 498 thousand tons of other loads (-11.1%) and 1.31 million passengers (-68.3%).











