



November 13, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter, HMM's revenues increased by +18.7%

The period was closed with a net profit of about $22 million

Also in the third quarter of this year, as well as the previous quarter, South Korean shipping company HMM net profit after the previous 14 quarterly periods closed at a loss. In the period July-September 2020, revenues of the company stood at 1,718.5 billion won (1.54 billion), with a sharp increase of +18.7% on the corresponding quarter of last year. Operating costs are down -3.5% to 1,368.0 billion won. Net profit is 24.6 billion won compared to a net loss of -124.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's fleet of HMM carried containerised cargoes totalling 1.04 million teu (-2.8%).

In the first nine months of this year, revenues amounted to 4,406.7 billion won, up +5.9% over the same period 2019. Operating expenses amounted to 3,773.7 billion (-10,1%) and operating profit of 413.8 billion compared to a negative operating result of -265.1 billion in the first nine months of 2019. HMM closed the period January-September of 2019 2020 with a net loss of -12.8 billion compared to a loss of net of -503.4 billion won in the corresponding period of last year. The volumes of containerised cargoes transported by the fleet amounted to 2.8 million teu compared to 3.3 million in the first nine months of 2019.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail