|
|
|
|
November 13, 2020
|
|
- In the third quarter, HMM's revenues increased by
+18.7%
-
- The period was closed with a net profit of
about $22 million
-
- Also in the third quarter of this year, as well as the
previous quarter, South Korean shipping company HMM
net profit after the previous 14 quarterly periods
closed at a loss. In the period July-September 2020, revenues
of the company stood at 1,718.5 billion won (1.54
billion), with a sharp increase of +18.7% on the
corresponding quarter of last year. Operating costs are
down -3.5% to 1,368.0 billion won. Net profit is
24.6 billion won compared to a net loss of
-124.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
-
- In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's fleet of
HMM carried containerised cargoes totalling 1.04
million teu (-2.8%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year, revenues amounted to
4,406.7 billion won, up +5.9% over the same period
2019. Operating expenses amounted to 3,773.7 billion
(-10,1%) and operating profit of 413.8 billion compared to a
negative operating result of -265.1 billion in the first
nine months of 2019. HMM closed the period January-September of 2019
2020 with a net loss of -12.8 billion compared to a loss of
net of -503.4 billion won in the corresponding period of
last year. The volumes of containerised cargoes transported by the
fleet amounted to 2.8 million teu compared to 3.3 million
in the first nine months of 2019.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail