



November 13, 2020

Added one yard in Denmark, one in Norway and two in Turkey

The European Commission has updated the European list of facilities authorised for the recycling of ships in accordance with the EU Regulation No 1257/2013 including two other shipyards in Europe, including one in Denmark and one in Norway, and two others construction sites in Turkey. Therefore, the seventh edition of the list now includes 43 shipyards, of which 34 in Europe, eight in Turkey and one in in the United States.

Since 31 December 2018, the Regulation on the recycling of ships imposes on all large ships sailing under the flag of of an EU Member State to use a recycling plant approved and included in the European list.









