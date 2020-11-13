|
November 13, 2020
- EU Commission updates European list of plants
authorised for the recycling of ships
- Added one yard in Denmark, one in Norway and two in
Turkey
- The European Commission has updated the European list of
facilities authorised for the recycling of ships in accordance with the
EU Regulation No 1257/2013 including two other shipyards
in Europe, including one in Denmark and one in Norway, and two others
construction sites in Turkey. Therefore, the seventh edition of the list
now includes 43 shipyards, of which 34 in Europe, eight in Turkey and one in
in the United States.
- Since 31 December 2018, the Regulation on the recycling of ships
imposes on all large ships sailing under the flag of
of an EU Member State to use a recycling plant
approved and included in the European list.