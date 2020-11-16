|
November 16, 2020
- Container traffic in terminals in the third quarter
ports of Eurokai fell by -4.9%
- In Italy, the subsidiary Contship Italia has moved
394,000 teu (-12.4%)
- In the third quarter of this year, port terminals
the German Eurokai group have moveded a traffic of the
container of 2.77 million teu, with a decrease of -4.9%
the corresponding period of 2019. The group's only terminals in the
german ports that are operated by Eurogate, the joint venture
50:50 between Eurokai and compatriot BLG, moved 1.86
million teu (-2.5%), of which 1.17 million teu in the port of
Bremerhaven (-5.9%), 594,000 teu in the port of Hamburg (+11.1%) And
102,000 teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (-25.4%. Terminals in ports
italians who are managed by Contship Italia, a company
66.6% by Eurokai and 33.4% by Eurogate,
394,000 teu (-12.4%), of which 269,000 were moveded in 2019,
port of La Spezia (-15.2%), 84,000 teu in the port of Salerno (+0.9%)
and 40,000 teu in the port of Ravenna (-15.6%). Of the remaining 516,000
(-7.1%), 380,000 teu were moved to the port of
Tanger Med (-4.1%), 101,000 teu in the Cypriot port of
Limassol (-2.3%), 21,000 teu in the Portuguese port of Lisbon
(-42,6%) and 13,000 teu in the Russian port of Ust-Luga (-27.6%).
- In the first nine months of 2019, the terminals
Eurokai moved a total of 8.02 million teu, with
a decrease of -10.1% over the period January-September of 2019
last year. Net of assets sold or ceased from
group during 2019, in particular in the ports of Gioia Tauro and
of Cagliari, the drop turns out to be -9.5%. Traffic only
in German ports was 5.41 million
(-7.6%), of which 3.53 million teu in the port of Bremerhaven
(-5.6%), 1.55 million teu in the port of Hamburg (-3.9%) and 325,000
the port of Wilhelmshaven (-34.9%). Traffic moveded by
terminal in Italian ports was 1.18 million teu
(-18.7%; -15.6% net of divested or discontinued assets),
773,000 teu in the port of La Spezia (-21.6%), 284,000 teu in
port of Salerno (+3.8%) and 124,000 teu in the port of Ravenna
(-10,5%). In the other ports, traffic totalled 1.44 million
(-11.3%), of which 1.05 million teu in tanger med port
(-9.5%), 289,000 teu in the port of Limassol (-4.7%), 56,000 teu in
port of Lisbon (-48.3%) and 40,000 teu in the port of Ust-Luga
(-15,2%).
