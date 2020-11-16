



November 16, 2020

Original news Container traffic in terminals in the third quarter ports of Eurokai fell by -4.9%

In Italy, the subsidiary Contship Italia has moved 394,000 teu (-12.4%)

In the third quarter of this year, port terminals the German Eurokai group have moveded a traffic of the container of 2.77 million teu, with a decrease of -4.9% the corresponding period of 2019. The group's only terminals in the german ports that are operated by Eurogate, the joint venture 50:50 between Eurokai and compatriot BLG, moved 1.86 million teu (-2.5%), of which 1.17 million teu in the port of Bremerhaven (-5.9%), 594,000 teu in the port of Hamburg (+11.1%) And 102,000 teu in the port of Wilhelmshaven (-25.4%. Terminals in ports italians who are managed by Contship Italia, a company 66.6% by Eurokai and 33.4% by Eurogate, 394,000 teu (-12.4%), of which 269,000 were moveded in 2019, port of La Spezia (-15.2%), 84,000 teu in the port of Salerno (+0.9%) and 40,000 teu in the port of Ravenna (-15.6%). Of the remaining 516,000 (-7.1%), 380,000 teu were moved to the port of Tanger Med (-4.1%), 101,000 teu in the Cypriot port of Limassol (-2.3%), 21,000 teu in the Portuguese port of Lisbon (-42,6%) and 13,000 teu in the Russian port of Ust-Luga (-27.6%).

In the first nine months of 2019, the terminals Eurokai moved a total of 8.02 million teu, with a decrease of -10.1% over the period January-September of 2019 last year. Net of assets sold or ceased from group during 2019, in particular in the ports of Gioia Tauro and of Cagliari, the drop turns out to be -9.5%. Traffic only in German ports was 5.41 million (-7.6%), of which 3.53 million teu in the port of Bremerhaven (-5.6%), 1.55 million teu in the port of Hamburg (-3.9%) and 325,000 the port of Wilhelmshaven (-34.9%). Traffic moveded by terminal in Italian ports was 1.18 million teu (-18.7%; -15.6% net of divested or discontinued assets), 773,000 teu in the port of La Spezia (-21.6%), 284,000 teu in port of Salerno (+3.8%) and 124,000 teu in the port of Ravenna (-10,5%). In the other ports, traffic totalled 1.44 million (-11.3%), of which 1.05 million teu in tanger med port (-9.5%), 289,000 teu in the port of Limassol (-4.7%), 56,000 teu in port of Lisbon (-48.3%) and 40,000 teu in the port of Ust-Luga (-15,2%).









