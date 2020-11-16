



November 16, 2020

Original news Positive third quarter for Thai company Regional Container Lines

Widening gap between revenue and cost reductions

Thai shipping company Regional Container Lines (RCL), which operates a network of containerised maritime services in the southeast Asia with a fleet of 45 container carriers, closed the third quarter of this year with revenues of 4.07 billion baht ($135 million), down -1.0% on the third quarter of 2019 that -- as it happened in this period for most major shipping companies containerised world - turns out to be much lower than the cut costs. The latter amounted to 3.75 billion baht, down -13.9% on the July-September period last year Year. This gap between turnover and expenditure has led to a net improvement in operating profit and net profit that are results of 332.2 million and 257.5 million respectively baht, against negative results of -483.6 million and -169.0 million baht in the third quarter of 2019.

In the first nine months of 2020, RCL reported revenues of 12.25 billion baht, down -3.2% on the same period of last year. Operating costs were 11.56 billion baht (-9.5%). Operating profit and net profit are states of 679.1 million and 485.4 million baht respectively against negative results of -129.7 million and -323.9 million baht in the period January-September 2019.









