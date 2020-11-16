|
November 16, 2020
- Positive third quarter for Thai company
Regional Container Lines
- Widening gap between revenue and cost reductions
- Thai shipping company Regional Container Lines
(RCL), which operates a network of containerised maritime services in the
southeast Asia with a fleet of 45 container carriers, closed the
third quarter of this year with revenues of 4.07 billion
baht ($135 million), down -1.0% on the
third quarter of 2019 that -- as it happened in this
period for most major shipping companies
containerised world - turns out to be much lower than the cut
costs. The latter amounted to 3.75 billion
baht, down -13.9% on the July-September period last year
Year. This gap between turnover and expenditure has led to a
net improvement in operating profit and net profit that are
results of 332.2 million and 257.5 million respectively
baht, against negative results of -483.6 million and
-169.0 million baht in the third quarter of 2019.
- In the first nine months of 2020, RCL reported revenues of
12.25 billion baht, down -3.2% on the same
period of last year. Operating costs were
11.56 billion baht (-9.5%). Operating profit and net profit are
states of 679.1 million and 485.4 million baht respectively
against negative results of -129.7 million and -323.9
million baht in the period January-September 2019.
