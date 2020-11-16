|
|
|
|
November 16, 2020
|
|
- The port of Valencia marks its new historical record of
monthly container traffic
-
- Formally assigned to Baleària and GPH the new
passenger terminal of the port of Valencia
-
- Two months after establishing its historical record of
monthly container traffic, marked last August, in October
the port of Valencia has again raised the bar having raised
the historical peak at 508,177 teu, a volume that represents an increase in
+7.7% on October 2020.
-
- Meanwhile, the Spanish shipping company Baleària and
the Turkish terminal group Global Ports Holding (GPH)
formally awarded the construction and management of the new terminal
passengers of the port of Valencia
(
of the 29th
July 2020). In particular, Baleària will manage the
passenger traffic of the line services, while the Turkish company
will deal with cruise traffic, an activity that
will be carried out on areas and with differentiated procedures.
-
- The new terminal will be built between the Muelle de
Poniente and the Muelle del Espigón, in the area previously
occupied by the Unión Naval de Valencia shipyard, and,
according to forecasts, the concession contract will be
signed in the first quarter of next year.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail