



November 16, 2020

Two months after establishing its historical record of monthly container traffic, marked last August, in October the port of Valencia has again raised the bar having raised the historical peak at 508,177 teu, a volume that represents an increase in +7.7% on October 2020.

Meanwhile, the Spanish shipping company Baleària and the Turkish terminal group Global Ports Holding (GPH) formally awarded the construction and management of the new terminal passengers of the port of Valencia ( of the 29th July 2020). In particular, Baleària will manage the passenger traffic of the line services, while the Turkish company will deal with cruise traffic, an activity that will be carried out on areas and with differentiated procedures.

The new terminal will be built between the Muelle de Poniente and the Muelle del Espigón, in the area previously occupied by the Unión Naval de Valencia shipyard, and, according to forecasts, the concession contract will be signed in the first quarter of next year.







