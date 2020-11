November 17, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news HMM invests $205 million in new containers

They will be taken over during the first half of 2021

South Korean shipping company HMM today announced a investment of 229.0 billion won ($205 million) for buy new containers. 43,000 containers will be purchased for dry loads and 1,200 refrigerated containers. The new containers will be taken over during the first half of next year.









