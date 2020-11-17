



November 17, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Greek ferry companies plan to close the 2020 with 300 million euros less revenues

Expected losses of over 100 million euros

If 2020 had started very well for greek navigation engaged in the transport segment of passengers and rolling stock, with a high level of activity accompanied by a significant volume of bookings for the the spread of the pandemic in Europe since the end of the last spring radically transformed the scenario. He did yesterday pointed out Michalis Sakellis, President of SEEN, the association of Greek shipping companies operating airlineed services for passenger transport.

Sakellis specified that this drastic deterioration of the situation will result for shipping companies in the sector a reduction in revenues that is expected for the whole of 2020 amount to 300 million euros, resulting in results in loss of more than EUR 100 million net of State aid which, however, he pointed out, did not exceed 22 million Euro.

"Unlike 2019," said the President of SEEN - in a few days, in 2021, we will start a new year with a huge amount of losses, with the exhaustion of the reserves of and with the steady increase in loans from banks and the State.'

Sakellis explained that this year they were affected mainly liner maritime services in the Adriatic, which have recorded a reduction in activity of -70% passenger traffic and -60% and -8% transport of motor vehicles and trucks respectively. Also relevant, however, is the decline in the activity of greek national services connecting with the islands that have suffered a drop of -70% in relation to passengers, by -35% of passengers vehicles and -20% of heavy goods vehicles.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail