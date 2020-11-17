|
November 17, 2020
- Greek ferry companies plan to close the
2020 with 300 million euros less revenues
-
- Expected losses of over 100 million euros
-
- If 2020 had started very well for
greek navigation engaged in the transport segment of
passengers and rolling stock, with a high level of activity
accompanied by a significant volume of bookings for the
the spread of the pandemic in Europe since the end of the
last spring radically transformed the scenario. He did
yesterday pointed out Michalis Sakellis, President of SEEN,
the association of Greek shipping companies operating
airlineed services for passenger transport.
-
- Sakellis specified that this drastic deterioration of the
situation will result for shipping companies in the sector
a reduction in revenues that is expected for the whole of 2020
amount to 300 million euros, resulting in results in
loss of more than EUR 100 million net of State aid
which, however, he pointed out, did not exceed 22 million
Euro.
-
- "Unlike 2019," said the President of SEEN
- in a few days, in 2021, we will start a new year with
a huge amount of losses, with the exhaustion of the reserves of
and with the steady increase in loans from banks and the
State.'
-
- Sakellis explained that this year they were affected
mainly liner maritime services in the Adriatic, which have
recorded a reduction in activity of -70%
passenger traffic and -60% and -8%
transport of motor vehicles and trucks respectively.
Also relevant, however, is the decline in the activity of
greek national services connecting with the islands that have
suffered a drop of -70% in relation to passengers, by -35% of passengers
vehicles and -20% of heavy goods vehicles.
