November 18, 2020
- The Italian information technology company IB has been
acquired by the Norwegian group Arribatec
-
- The Scandinavian company has recently been listed on the
Oslo Stock Exchange
-
- The Italian it company IB, based in Rapallo
in Liguria, was acquired by the Norwegian group Arribatec,
recently listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. IB has a presence
consolidated in naval management software, especially in the
cruise and passenger transport. The negotiations were
completed and 100% of IB will change hands with shareholders
originally owned and operated it since 1983, the year of its
Constitution.
-
- IB has a workforce of 85 employees, has an operational office
in Miami and one in Cyprus.
-
- Commenting on the ownership step, the administrator
IB delegate, Giampiero Soncini, explained that "the
our objective is twofold: on the one hand, to broaden the horizon
of our reference market, destined to become truly
global level; on the other hand, further refine the already very high
quality of IB's software, which was among the first
society in the world to enter the field of intelligence
applied to the shipbuilding sector, which is intended to
to revolutionize in the coming years all the consolidated assets of the
maritime transport.'
