



November 18, 2020

The Scandinavian company has recently been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

The Italian it company IB, based in Rapallo in Liguria, was acquired by the Norwegian group Arribatec, recently listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. IB has a presence consolidated in naval management software, especially in the cruise and passenger transport. The negotiations were completed and 100% of IB will change hands with shareholders originally owned and operated it since 1983, the year of its Constitution.

IB has a workforce of 85 employees, has an operational office in Miami and one in Cyprus.

Commenting on the ownership step, the administrator IB delegate, Giampiero Soncini, explained that "the our objective is twofold: on the one hand, to broaden the horizon of our reference market, destined to become truly global level; on the other hand, further refine the already very high quality of IB's software, which was among the first society in the world to enter the field of intelligence applied to the shipbuilding sector, which is intended to to revolutionize in the coming years all the consolidated assets of the maritime transport.'







