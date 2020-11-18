|
November 18, 2020
- GEFCO renews partnership with Dealernet focused on
logistics platforms of Noventa Padovana and Udine
-
- From the two hubs starts the distribution of car parts
-
- GEFCO Italia, a subsidiary of gefco'French logistics group,
renewed collaboration with Dealernet, a company active in the
distribution of car parts for different automotive brands,
continuing a cooperation launched in 2017 with the
management before noventa's proximity warehouse
Padua (Padua) and then in 2019 with that of the
logistics of Udine. Previously the distribution of spare parts
took place directly through the dealers, while the
new model provides that regional logistics platforms
receive spare parts from the parent company and are the reference for the
local distribution to all local dealers and workshops
authorized and independent.
-
- Gefco currently manages a total of 4,900 square meters
of areas, of which 1,200 mezzanine. In the two warehouses of Noventa
Padovana and Udine are stored 33,000 codes and 48,000 pieces.
