



November 18, 2020

GEFCO renews partnership with Dealernet focused on logistics platforms of Noventa Padovana and Udine

From the two hubs starts the distribution of car parts

GEFCO Italia, a subsidiary of gefco'French logistics group, renewed collaboration with Dealernet, a company active in the distribution of car parts for different automotive brands, continuing a cooperation launched in 2017 with the management before noventa's proximity warehouse Padua (Padua) and then in 2019 with that of the logistics of Udine. Previously the distribution of spare parts took place directly through the dealers, while the new model provides that regional logistics platforms receive spare parts from the parent company and are the reference for the local distribution to all local dealers and workshops authorized and independent.

Gefco currently manages a total of 4,900 square meters of areas, of which 1,200 mezzanine. In the two warehouses of Noventa Padovana and Udine are stored 33,000 codes and 48,000 pieces.









