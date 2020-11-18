ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

19 November 2020 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 07:24 GMT+1



November 18, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Carnival further delays the restart of its cruises from U.S. ports

Cancelled the embarkations planned in January and also in the weeks later

The American Carnival Corporation has announced a further delay in starting its own cruises departing from the USA that have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has disclosed that it has cancelled all embarkations from U.S. ports previously planned during the next January. In addition, all the embarkations planned until next February from the ports of Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San diego, as well as the embarkations scheduled until next March 26th on the carnival legend ship.



PSA Genova Pra'


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail