



November 18, 2020

Original news Carnival further delays the restart of its cruises from U.S. ports

Cancelled the embarkations planned in January and also in the weeks later

The American Carnival Corporation has announced a further delay in starting its own cruises departing from the USA that have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has disclosed that it has cancelled all embarkations from U.S. ports previously planned during the next January. In addition, all the embarkations planned until next February from the ports of Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San diego, as well as the embarkations scheduled until next March 26th on the carnival legend ship.









