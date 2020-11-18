|
- Carnival further delays the restart of its
cruises from U.S. ports
- Cancelled the embarkations planned in January and also in the
weeks later
- The American Carnival Corporation has announced a further
delay in starting its own cruises departing from the USA that
have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has
disclosed that it has cancelled all
embarkations from U.S. ports previously planned during the
next January. In addition, all the
embarkations planned until next February from the ports of Baltimore,
Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San
diego, as well as the embarkations scheduled until next March 26th
on the carnival legend ship.