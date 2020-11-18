



November 18, 2020

The logistics company CLS, through its new cls iMation business unit dedicated to automation and digitization of processes, has established a partnership with Yaskawa Italia, a subsidiary of japan's Yaskawa, which is a leader in the fields of drive technology, automation and robotics. In this context, CLS iMation decided to adopt Yaskawa's Motoman robots within portfolio to offer solutions of intralogistic handling.

"For CLS," explained the CEO of the paolo vivani - this new partnership represents a a further opportunity for growth. We are sure that the technical and application skills of Yaskawa, together with the our consulting experience in intralogistic and industrial industries, will enable us to take an important step in the field of applied robotics.'









