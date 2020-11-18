|
|
November 18, 2020
|
|
- The logistics company CLS has entered into an agreement with
Yaskawa, Kawa
-
- Vivani: it is an important step in the field of robotics
Applied
-
- The logistics company CLS, through its new
cls iMation business unit dedicated to automation and
digitization of processes, has established a partnership
with Yaskawa Italia, a subsidiary of japan's Yaskawa, which
is a leader in the fields of drive technology,
automation and robotics. In this context, CLS
iMation decided to adopt Yaskawa's Motoman robots within
portfolio to offer solutions of
intralogistic handling.
-
- "For CLS," explained the CEO of the
paolo vivani - this new partnership represents a
a further opportunity for growth. We are sure that the
technical and application skills of Yaskawa, together with the
our consulting experience in intralogistic and
industrial industries, will enable us to take an important step
in the field of applied robotics.'