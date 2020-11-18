



November 18, 2020

Original news The extension and modernisation of the Star Breeze cruise ship

Today the delivery to the Palermo shipyard of the Fincantieri

Today, fincantieri's Palermo shipyard has carried out the delivery of the Star Breeze,the ship that gave start to the Star Plus Initiative extension and modernization plan of the owner Windstar Cruises, one of the main operators in the high-end cruise industry. The program, of the value of two hundred and five million dollars involving three ships of the class "Star", Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride,provides for three main complex phases of intervention: the insertion in the centre of the ship's hull of a new section 25.6 meters the replacement of propulsion engines and diesels generators for more environmentally friendly navigation and the modernisation of numerous public halls and cabins.

Before the elongation surgery Star Breeze had a length of 134 meters, a toss of about 10, 000 tons and capacity of 212 passengers. Now, at the end of the work, it is about 160 meters long, has a toe of about 13,000 tons and is able to accommodate 312 passengers.









