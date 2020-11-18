|
|
|
|
November 18, 2020
|
|
- The extension and modernisation of the
Star Breeze cruise ship
-
- Today the delivery to the Palermo shipyard of the
Fincantieri
- Today, fincantieri's Palermo shipyard has
carried out the delivery of the Star Breeze,the ship that gave
start to the Star Plus Initiative extension and modernization plan
of the owner Windstar Cruises, one of the main operators in the
high-end cruise industry. The program, of the value of
two hundred and five million dollars involving three ships of the class
"Star", Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star
Pride,provides for three main complex phases of intervention:
the insertion in the centre of the ship's hull of a new section
25.6 meters the replacement of propulsion engines and diesels
generators for more environmentally friendly navigation and
the modernisation of numerous public halls and cabins.
-
- Before the elongation surgery Star Breeze had
a length of 134 meters, a toss of about 10, 000 tons and
capacity of 212 passengers. Now, at the end of the work, it is
about 160 meters long, has a toe of about 13,000 tons and is
able to accommodate 312 passengers.
|
|