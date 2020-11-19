



November 19, 2020

Original news In October, the Port of Los Angeles established its own new historical record of container traffic

New maximum peak of empty containers

Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles Angeles showed a strong increase of +27.3% on October 2019 marking, with 981,000 eventful teu, the new historical record of monthly traffic of the California airport, peak peak that in had previously been established last August with 962 thousand teu. To achievement of the new record contributed to the new record of monthly handling of empty containers that were found to be equal to 330,000 teu (+39.3%). Growth strongly (+29.0%) even the traffic of containers full at disembarkation that were found to be equal to 507,000 teu, a volume that represents the second result ever after that of 516,000 teu recorded last August. More the increase in the number of packed containers that are amounted to 144,000 teu, with an increase of +2.6% which is however the first percentage change of positive sign after eight consecutive months of decline.

In the first ten months of this year, traffic totalled 7.44 million teu, with a decrease in -5.3% over the corresponding period of 2019. Full containers landing amounted to 3.90 million teu (-1.7%), those boarding at 1.28 million teu (-13.9%) and the empty ones at 2.26 million teu (-5.9%).







