November 19, 2020
- In October, the Port of Los Angeles established its own
new historical record of container traffic
-
- New maximum peak of empty containers
-
- Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles
Angeles showed a strong increase of +27.3% on October 2019
marking, with 981,000 eventful teu, the new historical record of
monthly traffic of the California airport, peak peak that in
had previously been established last August with 962 thousand teu. To
achievement of the new record contributed to the new record of
monthly handling of empty containers that were found to be equal
to 330,000 teu (+39.3%). Growth strongly (+29.0%) even the
traffic of containers full at disembarkation that were found to be equal to
507,000 teu, a volume that represents the second result ever
after that of 516,000 teu recorded last August. More
the increase in the number of packed containers that are
amounted to 144,000 teu, with an increase of +2.6% which is
however the first percentage change of positive sign after eight
consecutive months of decline.
-
- In the first ten months of this year, traffic
totalled 7.44 million teu, with a decrease in
-5.3% over the corresponding period of 2019. Full containers
landing amounted to 3.90 million teu (-1.7%), those
boarding at 1.28 million teu (-13.9%) and the empty ones at
2.26 million teu (-5.9%).
