November 19, 2020
- The C.I.S.Co. carried out a questionnaire on the limits of the
naval gigantism
- Initiative in collaboration with the University of
Genoa and the Polytechnic of Turin
- The International Centre for Container Studies (C.I.S.Co.), in
collaboration with the University of Genoa and the Politecnico di
Turin, carried out a questionnaire on the limits of gigantism
for operators in the maritime-port sector, which is
aims to highlight the limits and limitations of the
problems associated with this phenomenon, considering all the
interests of the stakeholders involved. The final results will be
aggregated form to all participants, in order to
anonymity and sensitive information provided. A
conclusion of the study a report will be prepared that will be
sent exclusively to those who will contribute to the
completion of the questionnaire, which can be reached
at https://it.surveymonkey.com/r/X95MMVT.
- The investigation questions what are the objectives that
would encourage shipping companies to continue investing
in naval gigantism, starting from the realization of economies of
scale, from the increase in market shares to the detriment of the
competition achieved even at a loss, by the maintenance of
operating margins also in the face of declines in demand and the
maintaining the image of primacy in the field of shipping, but
we also wonder about the challenges and problems presented by the
chased by gigantism.
- The questionnaire also focuses on the impact of naval gigantism
ports and terminals and its effect in terms of increasing
traffic and labour, the need for adjustments
infrastructure and technological-organizational-management, as well as
environmental and social repercussions.
- The survey is also aimed at identifying stakeholders
who benefit most from naval gigantism and those who
instead they are more penalized by the phenomenon and to analyze the
strategies to mitigate the negative aspects of gigantism and
improve the management of mega-ships.
- Among the topics touched on by the survey are also those
the impact of naval gigantism on employment and the effects of
the entry of large-capacity vessels into the
global maritime services, ports, infrastructure and
Logistics.
- We also wonder what the limits of gigantism will be,
if there are, and on the possible responses of ports to such
Phenomenon.
