November 19, 2020
- Assarmatori, yes to the adjustment of the Register
International to the demands of the European Union
- Messina: "We are convinced that this change
of the regulatory framework will bring great developments
employment'
- Every euro invested in the maritime transport sector
generates three more in the national economy, as well as a place
of work created in shipping activates about four in the areas
contiguous to the sector. This is highlighted by an analysis that the association
italian shipowner Assarmatori entrusted Nomisma with whose
content will be presented shortly.
- On the occasion of today's assembly of the association, the
president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, strong in the numbers that
underline the value of the maritime transport sector as a
strategic infrastructure of Italy, stressed the need to
to adjust the International Register system as required
the European Union, which has called for its benefits to be extended to
seafarers enlisted by European companies and embarked on ships
flying EU flags.
- 'The tax relief on labour costs granted
law 30/98 establishing the International Register - has
messina explained - have made it possible to reverse the negative trend
of the 1980s and to grow an Italian occupation that now
she's back to stagnating. Today the only possibility of
growth of Italian maritime employment - noted the
president of Assarmatori - is linked to the possibility
of our seafarers to work on ships armed by companies
european markets and flying Union flags. The European Commission
and we are convinced that this change in the regulatory framework
it will bring great developments in employment.'
