



November 19, 2020

Original news Assarmatori, yes to the adjustment of the Register International to the demands of the European Union

Messina: "We are convinced that this change of the regulatory framework will bring great developments employment'

Every euro invested in the maritime transport sector generates three more in the national economy, as well as a place of work created in shipping activates about four in the areas contiguous to the sector. This is highlighted by an analysis that the association italian shipowner Assarmatori entrusted Nomisma with whose content will be presented shortly.

On the occasion of today's assembly of the association, the president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, strong in the numbers that underline the value of the maritime transport sector as a strategic infrastructure of Italy, stressed the need to to adjust the International Register system as required the European Union, which has called for its benefits to be extended to seafarers enlisted by European companies and embarked on ships flying EU flags.

'The tax relief on labour costs granted law 30/98 establishing the International Register - has messina explained - have made it possible to reverse the negative trend of the 1980s and to grow an Italian occupation that now she's back to stagnating. Today the only possibility of growth of Italian maritime employment - noted the president of Assarmatori - is linked to the possibility of our seafarers to work on ships armed by companies european markets and flying Union flags. The European Commission and we are convinced that this change in the regulatory framework it will bring great developments in employment.'







