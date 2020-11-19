|
November 19, 2020
- Assoporti Comparison - Propeller Clubs with operators of
Hong Kong
- Round table on the occasion of the Asian Logistics exhibition
Maritime and Aviation Conference
- In recent days, the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti)
together with The International Propeller Clubs he participated with the
presidents at a round table to enhance the
italian maritime cluster held during the Asian
Logistics Maritime and Aviation Conference. The event, dedicated to
international logistics services, took place on Tuesday
and Wednesday in virtual mode in Hong Kong and
this year, for the first time, also involved the sector
aviation.
- Organized by The he Hong Kong Trade Development Council (
HKTDC) in collaboration with the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region Government and other important industry stakeholders,
the 2020 edition focused on the theme "Capturing
opportunities amidst volatility". In the course of the table
important issues related to the
global supply chain, in light of the technological innovations that
are developing in Asia and globally.
