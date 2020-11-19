



November 19, 2020

Round table on the occasion of the Asian Logistics exhibition Maritime and Aviation Conference

In recent days, the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) together with The International Propeller Clubs he participated with the presidents at a round table to enhance the italian maritime cluster held during the Asian Logistics Maritime and Aviation Conference. The event, dedicated to international logistics services, took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in virtual mode in Hong Kong and this year, for the first time, also involved the sector aviation.

Organized by The he Hong Kong Trade Development Council ( HKTDC) in collaboration with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and other important industry stakeholders, the 2020 edition focused on the theme "Capturing opportunities amidst volatility". In the course of the table important issues related to the global supply chain, in light of the technological innovations that are developing in Asia and globally.









