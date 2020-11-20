|
November 20, 2020
- In the port of Ravenna, aerial drones will be used and
water for data collection
- The PASSport project will start next month
- The project will start on 1 December
PASSport, funded by the European Horizon 2020 programme and coordinated
by the company Systematic Spa, which involves the
Of Port System of the Adriatic Sea Northern Center
together with other German study and research centres,
Poles, French, Spanish, Croatian and Belgian. The port of Ravenna is
the main Italian port port port port partner of the project for the
testing of the use of aeronautical drones, divers and
water for the collection of data and information useful for
improve accessibility, security and monitoring
environmental protection in port areas.
- Drones will be tested to carry out inspections of a
environmental impact, to monitor port areas, for the execution of
topographic and batimetrice surveys, verifying the possibility of
to use these devices in the future precisely to have bathymetry
of the Ravenna Port Canal constantly updated. The budget
total planned for this trial is about 50,000
euro and is fully financed by the European Commission.
- In the port of Ravenna, with the Intesa European project (Improving
Maritime Transport Efficiency and Safety In Adriatic) of the
Italy-Croatia cross-border, there is already a
tests for the use of water drones for the updating of
batimetrice reliefs in particular for the areas of the Candian Canal
where it is particularly difficult to get there with a
traditional boat.
- Both projects aim to identify
IT systems that make collection and
the exchange of data useful to raise the levels of security of the
and to improve the efficiency of maritime transport.
