



November 20, 2020

Original news In the port of Ravenna, aerial drones will be used and water for data collection

The PASSport project will start next month

The project will start on 1 December PASSport, funded by the European Horizon 2020 programme and coordinated by the company Systematic Spa, which involves the Of Port System of the Adriatic Sea Northern Center together with other German study and research centres, Poles, French, Spanish, Croatian and Belgian. The port of Ravenna is the main Italian port port port port partner of the project for the testing of the use of aeronautical drones, divers and water for the collection of data and information useful for improve accessibility, security and monitoring environmental protection in port areas.

Drones will be tested to carry out inspections of a environmental impact, to monitor port areas, for the execution of topographic and batimetrice surveys, verifying the possibility of to use these devices in the future precisely to have bathymetry of the Ravenna Port Canal constantly updated. The budget total planned for this trial is about 50,000 euro and is fully financed by the European Commission.

In the port of Ravenna, with the Intesa European project (Improving Maritime Transport Efficiency and Safety In Adriatic) of the Italy-Croatia cross-border, there is already a tests for the use of water drones for the updating of batimetrice reliefs in particular for the areas of the Candian Canal where it is particularly difficult to get there with a traditional boat.

Both projects aim to identify IT systems that make collection and the exchange of data useful to raise the levels of security of the and to improve the efficiency of maritime transport.







