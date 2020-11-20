|
|
November 20, 2020
|
|
- Austrian railway company ÖBB Rail Cargo
agreement with the company that collects the tolls on the
Highways
-
- Travelling motorway services are now being
marketed on the ASFiNAG website
-
- The motorway services operated by the Austrian ÖBB
Rail Cargo Group will be more accessible thanks to the
collaboration that the railway company has initiated with
asfinag, the company that collects tolls on motorways
Austrian. Thanks to the agreement, in fact, the motorway services
are now being marketed on the website for the
online payment of ASFiNAG motorway tolls, through which
the departure times of the services of
motorway and the capacity available on trains.
Thanks to the initiative, hauliers can click on the
desired path displayed on a map and check if there is
still availability of rail transport.