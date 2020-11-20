



November 20, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Austrian railway company ÖBB Rail Cargo agreement with the company that collects the tolls on the Highways

Travelling motorway services are now being marketed on the ASFiNAG website

The motorway services operated by the Austrian ÖBB Rail Cargo Group will be more accessible thanks to the collaboration that the railway company has initiated with asfinag, the company that collects tolls on motorways Austrian. Thanks to the agreement, in fact, the motorway services are now being marketed on the website for the online payment of ASFiNAG motorway tolls, through which the departure times of the services of motorway and the capacity available on trains. Thanks to the initiative, hauliers can click on the desired path displayed on a map and check if there is still availability of rail transport.









