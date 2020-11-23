



November 23, 2020

Original news In the first half of 2020, the volume of goods on ships passing through the Suez Canal increased by +1.5%

In the march-june quarter, there was a decrease in the -2,0%

In the first half of this year, the ships that crossed the Suez Canal had goods on board for a total of 511.3 million tonnes, with an increase of +1.5% on the first half of the 2019. This can be seen from the total of 1.04 billion tonnes of cargoes on board ships transiting the Egyptian waterway in the fiscal year 2019-2020 of the Channel Authority of Suez, an exercise that ended last June 30th, total which is +2.5% higher than in the year fiscal 2018-2019.

The slight increase in volumes transported compared to the first six months of last year was generated in the first few weeks 2020. The Egyptian authority, before suspending communication monthly volume of maritime traffic in the canal, had made known that in the first two months of this year the goods embarked on the ships had been 173.3 million tonnes, with a increase of +9.3% on the first two months of 2019. In the four months March-June 2020, therefore, the cargoes on board the ships are amounted to 338.0 million tonnes, with a decrease of -2.0% on the corresponding period of last year.











