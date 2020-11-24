|
- The AdSP of the East Sea of Sicily
infrastructure investments of €145 million
-
- 2021 budget approved
-
- The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale has announced the approval of its
2021 forecast and the related programming of new
infrastructure investments for the ports of Augusta and Catania, with
resources of €145.42 million. The institution recalled that among
investments include the refurbishment and embellishment of the
of the port of Catania for about 80 million euros, operates
- underlined the AdSP - of extraordinary importance for the
port security that can offer one of the most beautiful
and fascinated walks by the sea for two kilometers.
-
- The authority specified that the feasibility of
investments will be supported by the positive differential between
current revenue and current expenditure and from state funding already
disbursed and/or with the contraction of medium/long-term loans
Term.
-
- In addition, the AdSP recalled that the new investments complete the
the general infrastructure framework already launched in 2019
2017 for a total of 200 million euros for works already in
construction site, among which stand out the new container terminal of the
port of Augsburg which will have about 500 linear meters of
quay, the refurbishment of about six kilometers of the foranea dam
of the Port of Augusta, the refurbishment of the port headquarters of the port of
catania and the completion of a braces of about three
kilometers of the railway station that from the port of Augusta
hooks up to the Syracuse-Catania line.
-
- The Port Authority pointed out that the total of 350 million
euro in four years represents a historical appropriation that
will promote the competitiveness of the ports of Augsburg and
Catania in the field of national and international traffic along
the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor, thus becoming a flywheel
development for eastern Sicily, also with a view to
the establishment of the ZES and the approval of the new
Regulator of the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Eastern Sicily.
-
- The AdSP also stated that this programming was
accompanied by recent actions to support companies and
port concessionaires, such as the abatement of rents and
port charges of around THREE million euros as part of the
urgent measures to support work and the economy in crisis to
the epidemiological emergency.
