



November 24, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The AdSP of the East Sea of Sicily infrastructure investments of €145 million

2021 budget approved

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily Orientale has announced the approval of its 2021 forecast and the related programming of new infrastructure investments for the ports of Augusta and Catania, with resources of €145.42 million. The institution recalled that among investments include the refurbishment and embellishment of the of the port of Catania for about 80 million euros, operates - underlined the AdSP - of extraordinary importance for the port security that can offer one of the most beautiful and fascinated walks by the sea for two kilometers.

The authority specified that the feasibility of investments will be supported by the positive differential between current revenue and current expenditure and from state funding already disbursed and/or with the contraction of medium/long-term loans Term.

In addition, the AdSP recalled that the new investments complete the the general infrastructure framework already launched in 2019 2017 for a total of 200 million euros for works already in construction site, among which stand out the new container terminal of the port of Augsburg which will have about 500 linear meters of quay, the refurbishment of about six kilometers of the foranea dam of the Port of Augusta, the refurbishment of the port headquarters of the port of catania and the completion of a braces of about three kilometers of the railway station that from the port of Augusta hooks up to the Syracuse-Catania line.

The Port Authority pointed out that the total of 350 million euro in four years represents a historical appropriation that will promote the competitiveness of the ports of Augsburg and Catania in the field of national and international traffic along the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor, thus becoming a flywheel development for eastern Sicily, also with a view to the establishment of the ZES and the approval of the new Regulator of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Eastern Sicily.

The AdSP also stated that this programming was accompanied by recent actions to support companies and port concessionaires, such as the abatement of rents and port charges of around THREE million euros as part of the urgent measures to support work and the economy in crisis to the epidemiological emergency.







