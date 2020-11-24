



November 24, 2020

While the group's P&O Cruises cruise company Carnival Corporation today announced its decision to extend the period of suspension of its activities cruise crosses until next April in view of the situation of uncertainty in European ports caused by the crisis covid-19, the cruise company MSC Cruises has announced that it will resume making cruises to Japan at starting in April.

MSC Cruises' communication follows the obtaining by of the compliance certification company for the health and safety by the company of Japanese ClassNK classification. "We are extremely satisfied - underlined the CEO of MSC Cruises, Gianni Onorato - to have received this certification and we are now confident that we can restart our business in japan at the service of the local market by April 2021."

MSC Cruises has specified that its msc bellissima ship will be employed in Japan, in the port of Yokohama, to six to nine nights cruises in April, May and June 2021 and then also in October and November 2021.







