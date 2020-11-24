|
November 24, 2020
- Next April MSC will resume operations
cruises in Japan
- P&O Cruises Extends Suspension of Its
operations up to the same month
- While the group's P&O Cruises cruise company
Carnival Corporation today announced its decision to extend
the period of suspension of its activities
cruise crosses until next April in view of the
situation of uncertainty in European ports caused by the crisis
covid-19, the cruise company MSC Cruises has
announced that it will resume making cruises to Japan at
starting in April.
- MSC Cruises' communication follows the obtaining by
of the compliance certification company for the
health and safety by the company of
Japanese ClassNK classification. "We are extremely
satisfied - underlined the CEO of MSC
Cruises, Gianni Onorato - to have received this certification and
we are now confident that we can restart our business in
japan at the service of the local market by April 2021."
- MSC Cruises has specified that its msc bellissima ship
will be employed in Japan, in the port of Yokohama, to
six to nine nights cruises in April, May and June
2021 and then also in October and November 2021.
