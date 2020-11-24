|
November 24, 2020
- New forecourts inaugurated in the commercial port of Gaeta
- They cover over 70,000 square meters
- Today, in the commercial port of Gaeta, the
new squares, for over 70,000 square meters, which were
named after queen "Maria Sophie of Bourbon". The
construction of the area was financed by CIPE, whose 33
millions of euros granted allowed to dredge the mirror
water in front.
- Underlining the strategic nature of this area for the purposes of
increase in new traffic and the achievement of a leading role in the
port port as part of the "Autostrade
of the Sea", the President of the System Authority
Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern Center, Francesco Maria of
Majo, specified that the area, close to delivery to the
port, will be equipped with six light towers and an innovative
video surveillance system and that "the forecourts will be put on the
available to the various port operators interested in moving
their goods in a safe, modern and functional way."
"It is, he added, a small but important
backport that Gaeta needed. At this moment we are
convinced that, thanks to the efforts made by the institution, the new
will make the commercial port of
Gaeta in the Mediterranean and international scene."
