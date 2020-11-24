



November 24, 2020

They cover over 70,000 square meters

Today, in the commercial port of Gaeta, the new squares, for over 70,000 square meters, which were named after queen "Maria Sophie of Bourbon". The construction of the area was financed by CIPE, whose 33 millions of euros granted allowed to dredge the mirror water in front.

Underlining the strategic nature of this area for the purposes of increase in new traffic and the achievement of a leading role in the port port as part of the "Autostrade of the Sea", the President of the System Authority Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern Center, Francesco Maria of Majo, specified that the area, close to delivery to the port, will be equipped with six light towers and an innovative video surveillance system and that "the forecourts will be put on the available to the various port operators interested in moving their goods in a safe, modern and functional way." "It is, he added, a small but important backport that Gaeta needed. At this moment we are convinced that, thanks to the efforts made by the institution, the new will make the commercial port of Gaeta in the Mediterranean and international scene."







