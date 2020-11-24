



November 24, 2020

The Governing Council of the World Shipping Council elected two co-chairs who will take over from outgoing President Ron Widdows. This is Rolf Habben Jansen, Managing Director of the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, and by Jeremy Nixon, Managing Director of Japan's Ocean Network Express (ONE), who will remain in office for an initial term of two years.

Widdows, who has been president of the WSC for over a decade, had recently announced his intention to resign once his successor had been elected by the council Governing. "The associates," said Habben Jansen, " want to honor and thank Ron Widdows for his commitment as president since 2008. The organization is now well established trusted partners of governments and other stakeholders to international transport.' "The WSC," he added. Jeremy Nixon - is today the only voice of maritime transport of line and covers a wide range of industry issues, interacting with governments and organizations around the world."

WSC has also disclosed that shipping companies Matson Navigation and X-Press Feeders have joined the World Shipping Council as new associates.







