November 24, 2020
- Habben Jansen and Nixon take over widdows for president
of the World Shipping Council
- Matson Navigation and X-Press Feeders joined
of the association
- The Governing Council of the World Shipping Council elected two
co-chairs who will take over from outgoing President Ron Widdows.
This is Rolf Habben Jansen, Managing Director of the
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, and by Jeremy Nixon,
Managing Director of Japan's Ocean Network Express
(ONE), who will remain in office for an initial term of two years.
- Widdows, who has been president of the WSC for over a
decade, had recently announced his intention to resign
once his successor had been elected by the council
Governing. "The associates," said Habben Jansen, "
want to honor and thank Ron Widdows for his commitment as
president since 2008. The organization is now well established
trusted partners of governments and other stakeholders
to international transport.' "The WSC," he added.
Jeremy Nixon - is today the only voice of maritime transport of
line and covers a wide range of industry issues, interacting with
governments and organizations around the world."
- WSC has also disclosed that shipping companies
Matson Navigation and X-Press Feeders have joined the
World Shipping Council as new associates.
