



November 25, 2020

The strategic role of road transport is once again being decisive factor for the functioning of the Swiss economy also in consideration of the perhaps unstoppable statement e-commerce. This was underlined today by the representatives of ASTAG, the Swiss road transport association, on the occasion of the of the third edition of "A Sea of Switzerland", the event organized every year by ASTAG in Lugano, which this year because of the ongoing measures for the health crisis has carried out in virtual interconnection with Genoa, Milan and Bern.

In Switzerland - highlighted the President and the Vice-President of the Ticino section of the association, Adriano Alessio Sala and Paolo Vismara, in 2018 by road were carried out transport of 17.7 billion tons per kilometre, while on rail 10.2 billion tons per kilometer. In addition overall transport, compared to the previous year, is increased by +2.1%, including +2.5% on the road and +1.4% on rail. In 2018, therefore, Switzerland recorded 37% of rail, unlike the 28 EU countries where this percentage of stands at 18%.

This data - it has been specified - is reversed on the north-south axis, also by virtue of the Initiative of the Alps, the association that aims to protect the Alpine region negative consequences of transit traffic, and of swiss federal transport policy: in 2018, as much as 70% of the goods that crossed the Alps did so by rail. By way of example -- it has been pointed out -- in Austria, which for geographical conformation is similar to Switzerland, the goods that crosses the Alps by rail is only 26%.

Noting that these figures denote the importance of the transport for the national and Ticino economy, an important become strategic precisely in this period of emergency, Vismara expressed the need for greater cooperation that reaffirms the complementarity but also equal dignity between women and women modes of transport, rail and road transport.

On the occasion of the conference, the on the relationship between Ligurian ports and the Swiss market, observing that 2024 will be the year of the turning point for the from the ports of Genoa and Savona to the Lombard hinterland switzerland: with the expected completion in 2023 of the Third In fact, by the end of 2024, the quadrupling of the lowland lines from Tortona to Milan and towards the border with Switzerland, and at the same time -- announced the President of the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea Paolo Emilio Signorini, participating in the event - will be also completed the intervention on the last railway mile to and from Genoese port terminals. Signorini has also underlined the need to improve the use of rail routes and to ensure that rail transport is continuity in incentives.

From the Ligurian port is also the announcement by Gilberto Danesi, Board Member of PSA Italia, the opening in Switzerland of a headquarters of the PSA terminal group, with Swiss employees, to try to reverse a trend of decades and look for Swiss goods that can transit south and not from the ports of northern Europe. Danesi also confirmed the increase in volumes in the rail link between Genoa and Basel and the imminent upgrading of the railway infrastructure of the Genoese container terminal PSA Genova Pra' which includes seven bundles of 750-meter tracks.







