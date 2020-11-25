|
|
|
|
November 25, 2020
|
|
- Swiss haulage demands equal dignity among
mode of transport
-
- Psa terminal group opens headquarters in Switzerland
-
- The strategic role of road transport is once again being
decisive factor for the functioning of the Swiss economy also in
consideration of the perhaps unstoppable statement
e-commerce. This was underlined today by the representatives of
ASTAG, the Swiss road transport association, on the occasion of the
of the third edition of "A Sea of Switzerland", the event
organized every year by ASTAG in Lugano, which
this year because of the ongoing measures for the health crisis has
carried out in virtual interconnection with Genoa, Milan and Bern.
-
- In Switzerland - highlighted the President and the
Vice-President of the Ticino section of the association, Adriano
Alessio Sala and Paolo Vismara, in 2018 by road were
carried out transport of 17.7 billion tons per kilometre,
while on rail 10.2 billion tons per kilometer. In addition
overall transport, compared to the previous year, is
increased by +2.1%, including +2.5% on the road and +1.4% on rail.
In 2018, therefore, Switzerland recorded 37% of
rail, unlike the 28 EU countries where this percentage of
stands at 18%.
-
- This data - it has been specified - is reversed
on the north-south axis, also by virtue of the Initiative of the
Alps, the association that aims to protect the Alpine region
negative consequences of transit traffic, and of
swiss federal transport policy: in 2018, as much as 70% of the
goods that crossed the Alps did so by rail. By way of
example -- it has been pointed out -- in Austria, which for
geographical conformation is similar to Switzerland, the goods that
crosses the Alps by rail is only 26%.
-
- Noting that these figures denote the importance of the
transport for the national and Ticino economy, an important
become strategic precisely in this period of emergency, Vismara
expressed the need for greater cooperation that reaffirms the
complementarity but also equal dignity between women and women
modes of transport, rail and road transport.
-
- On the occasion of the conference, the
on the relationship between Ligurian ports and the Swiss market, observing
that 2024 will be the year of the turning point for the
from the ports of Genoa and Savona to the Lombard hinterland
switzerland: with the expected completion in 2023 of the Third
In fact, by the end of 2024, the
quadrupling of the lowland lines from Tortona to Milan and towards
the border with Switzerland, and at the same time -- announced the
President of the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Paolo Emilio Signorini, participating in the event - will be
also completed the intervention on the last railway mile
to and from Genoese port terminals. Signorini has also
underlined the need to improve the use of
rail routes and to ensure that rail transport is
continuity in incentives.
-
- From the Ligurian port is also the announcement
by Gilberto Danesi, Board Member of PSA Italia,
the opening in Switzerland of a headquarters of the PSA terminal group,
with Swiss employees, to try to reverse a trend of
decades and look for Swiss goods that can transit south and not
from the ports of northern Europe. Danesi also confirmed the increase in
volumes in the rail link between Genoa and Basel and
the imminent upgrading of the railway infrastructure of the
Genoese container terminal PSA Genova Pra' which includes seven bundles
of 750-meter tracks.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail