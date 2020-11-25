|
|
|
|
November 25, 2020
|
|
- The AdSPs of the Tyrrhenian sea and the Northern Adriatic in the Board of Directors
of the International Association of Ports and Harbors
-
- Support the Port Authorities of Guadeloupe and Douala
-
- The Port System Authorities of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern And Northern Adriatic Sea have been
calls to be part of the Board of directors of the International Association of Ports
and Harbors (IAPH) alongside the Port Authorities of
Guadeloupe and Douala. Expressing satisfaction with re-election
port authority that manages the ports of Livorno and Piombino, the
Secretary-General of the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, Massimo
provincial, noted that "in times like those we are
living, in which it is usual to sacrifice the essentials in order to
urgency, we often forget the value importance that the
theme of the relationship between port and city has for the purposes of
establishment of a correct relational dynamic between the
institutions and citizens. Continue to be an integral part of
an important association such as Villes et Ports, he added, is
for us not only a great honor but the attestation of the work that
every day to create new "bridges" between
ports of reference and their respective cities. As usual
president Giuliano Gallanti repeats, ports are not only
places with a high rate of commercial traffic, but represent the
the founding reason thanks to which the sense of
belonging of a community to its own reality
territorial level.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail