



November 25, 2020

The AdSPs of the Tyrrhenian sea and the Northern Adriatic in the Board of Directors of the International Association of Ports and Harbors

Support the Port Authorities of Guadeloupe and Douala

The Port System Authorities of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern And Northern Adriatic Sea have been calls to be part of the Board of directors of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) alongside the Port Authorities of Guadeloupe and Douala. Expressing satisfaction with re-election port authority that manages the ports of Livorno and Piombino, the Secretary-General of the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, Massimo provincial, noted that "in times like those we are living, in which it is usual to sacrifice the essentials in order to urgency, we often forget the value importance that the theme of the relationship between port and city has for the purposes of establishment of a correct relational dynamic between the institutions and citizens. Continue to be an integral part of an important association such as Villes et Ports, he added, is for us not only a great honor but the attestation of the work that every day to create new "bridges" between ports of reference and their respective cities. As usual president Giuliano Gallanti repeats, ports are not only places with a high rate of commercial traffic, but represent the the founding reason thanks to which the sense of belonging of a community to its own reality territorial level.'







