November 26, 2020
- Group quarterly economic results fall sharply
Greek Attica
- The volumes of traffic moveded by the
Fleet
- In the second and third quarters of this year, the values of the
budget items for the two periods of the Greek shipowners' group Attica
were found to be almost identical and with the same differences
percentages compared to the corresponding quarters of 2019. In
in particular, in the second and third quarters of 2020 revenues were
results of 113.6 million euros, with decreases of -30.3%
on the same periods as last year. EBITDA and EBIT
totalled €36.9 million and €24.5 million respectively, with
decreases of -35.9% and -46.9%. The second and third quarters of
this year were closed with a net profit of 12.1 million
(-17.1%).
- The Greek group, which operates a fleet of ferries through the
Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries and Africa Morocco Link
(AML), reported that in the third quarter of this year the volumes
traffic generated by their ships has decreased
significantly, with a reduction of -45% in passengers, of -30%
private cars and -16% of heavy goods vehicles.
- In the first nine months of this year, the group's revenues
amounted to 230.6 million euros, a decrease of -29.5% on the
january-september 2019. EBITDA was 38.8
million euros (-46.8%) and operating profit of €3.3 million
(-92,0%). Attica closed the first nine months of 2020 with a
net loss of -28.8 million compared to a net profit of 30.9 million
million euros in the same period last year.
