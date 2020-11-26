



November 26, 2020

Original news Strong increase in international trade in the Economies of the G20 in the third quarter

In October, however, signs of new pressure on Exchanges

After the dramatic decline in the second quarter of this year, when blocking measures were introduced around the world to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, in the third following the exchanges international trade activities of the G20 economies have made a rebound, with exports rising by +21.6% and imports of +18.1% on the second quarter of 2020. However, international trade remains around -5% below the pre-pandemic level of the fourth quarter of 2019 and almost -10% below the most recent high recorded in the third quarter of 2018. This is made known by the Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD), also announcing that the data for last October, in countries where are available, suggest that measures to stop activities again introduced in many economies to contain the second wave of the health crisis could already begin to weigh on international trade.

Regarding the third quarter of 2020, the OECD specified that exports and imports have experienced a strong recovery in North America compared to the previous quarter: in Canada, +31.1% and +32.3% respectively; in the United States of the +23.6% and +18.5%; and mexico by +50.2% and +18.5%. Despite these positive developments, North American trade is remained below pre-pandemic levels. Europe has a similar rebound: exports in the EU are increased by +27.4% and imports by +22.4%, with exports to France, Germany and Italy that have increased +35.9%, +28.2% and +40.8% respectively, and imports of +30.7%, +17.8% and +29.8%. In the United Kingdom, exports are increased by +23.8% and imports by +31.0%. In Russia, despite a sharp increase of more than +40% in crude oil prices, trade increased more moderately, with exports up by +10.6% and imports up by +7.0%. In Brazil and Japan, for the third consecutive quarter, imports decreased (-8.9% and -5.3% respectively) and the exports, although they experienced moderate growth (of +1.6% and +11.6%), remain -7% and -6% below levels pre-pandemics.

Among the G20 economies, only China has seen a recovery (exports up by +9.6% and imports of the +13.7%) above pre-pandemic levels, with the trade in personal protective equipment that has contributed, in particular, to the particular, to push third quarter of 2020 exports chinese at a record level.









