November 26, 2020
- Strong increase in international trade in the Economies of the
G20 in the third quarter
- In October, however, signs of new pressure on
Exchanges
- After the dramatic decline in the second quarter of this year,
when blocking measures were introduced around the world to
contain the Covid-19 pandemic, in the third following the exchanges
international trade activities of the G20 economies have made a
rebound, with exports rising by
+21.6% and imports of +18.1% on the second quarter of 2020.
However, international trade remains around -5%
below the pre-pandemic level of the fourth quarter of 2019 and
almost -10% below the most recent high recorded
in the third quarter of 2018. This is made known by the Organization for
Cooperation and Development (OECD), also announcing that the data
for last October, in countries where
are available, suggest that measures to stop activities
again introduced in many economies to contain the second
wave of the health crisis could already begin to weigh
on international trade.
- Regarding the third quarter of 2020, the OECD specified
that exports and imports have experienced a strong
recovery in North America compared to the previous quarter: in Canada,
+31.1% and +32.3% respectively; in the United States of the
+23.6% and +18.5%; and mexico by +50.2% and +18.5%.
Despite these positive developments, North American trade is
remained below pre-pandemic levels. Europe has
a similar rebound: exports in the EU are
increased by +27.4% and imports by +22.4%, with
exports to France, Germany and Italy that have increased
+35.9%, +28.2% and +40.8% respectively, and imports of
+30.7%, +17.8% and +29.8%. In the United Kingdom, exports are
increased by +23.8% and imports by +31.0%. In Russia,
despite a sharp increase of more than +40% in crude oil prices,
trade increased more moderately, with
exports up by +10.6% and imports up by
+7.0%. In Brazil and Japan, for the third consecutive quarter,
imports decreased (-8.9% and -5.3% respectively) and the
exports, although they experienced moderate growth (of
+1.6% and +11.6%), remain -7% and -6% below levels
pre-pandemics.
- Among the G20 economies, only China has seen a recovery
(exports up by +9.6% and imports of the
+13.7%) above pre-pandemic levels, with the trade in
personal protective equipment that has contributed, in particular, to the
particular, to push third quarter of 2020 exports
chinese at a record level.
