November 26, 2020
- ESC complains that containerised shipping companies
take advantage of the situation to make huge profits
- The association points out that maritime carriers do not
return benefits to market users as required by the
block exemption regulation
- The European Shippers' Council (ESC) informally invited the
european authorities took a look at what they're doing
containerised shipping companies. According to the association
representing European loaders, in fact, the EU should be
concerned that these maritime carriers - the ESC accuses - do not
would bring benefits to market users as required by the
block exemption regulation for transport consortia
liner shipping.
- For the European Shippers' Council, in particular in the current
situation made difficult by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,
shipping companies would offer low-quality services
configured for the benefit of customers, would increase the number of
poor services or unseeded services,
would focus maritime services on certain routes
abandoning others, would reduce port ports and densities
traffic and would leave goods stationary in ports for longer periods of time
long than expected. In addition, the ESC complains that the
containerised consortia would not comply with their obligations
in long-term contracts, would block the delivery of
containers to the detriment of shippers, would exacerbate the problem of
containers and would continue to adopt the practice of
blank sailing.
- ESC's final complaint is heavy: companies
navigation would be taking advantage of this situation to
make huge profits, to their sole advantage.
