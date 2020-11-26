



November 26, 2020

The association points out that maritime carriers do not return benefits to market users as required by the block exemption regulation

The European Shippers' Council (ESC) informally invited the european authorities took a look at what they're doing containerised shipping companies. According to the association representing European loaders, in fact, the EU should be concerned that these maritime carriers - the ESC accuses - do not would bring benefits to market users as required by the block exemption regulation for transport consortia liner shipping.

For the European Shippers' Council, in particular in the current situation made difficult by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, shipping companies would offer low-quality services configured for the benefit of customers, would increase the number of poor services or unseeded services, would focus maritime services on certain routes abandoning others, would reduce port ports and densities traffic and would leave goods stationary in ports for longer periods of time long than expected. In addition, the ESC complains that the containerised consortia would not comply with their obligations in long-term contracts, would block the delivery of containers to the detriment of shippers, would exacerbate the problem of containers and would continue to adopt the practice of blank sailing.

ESC's final complaint is heavy: companies navigation would be taking advantage of this situation to make huge profits, to their sole advantage.







