



November 27, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In October, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona decreased by -3.9%

Containers amounted to 279,000 teu (-1.3%)

In October, the decline in freight traffic port of Barcelona has subsided as it has passed through the Catalan airport 5.3 million tons of cargo, with a decrease of -3.9% on October 2019. Miscellaneous goods have fallen by -3.2% to 3.9 million tonnes, of which 3.0 million tonnes tonnes of containerised cargoes (+1.1%) totaled with a handling of containers equal to 279,000 teu (-1.3%) and 885,000 tonnes of conventional goods (-15.4%). The handling of new cars was 49,000 vehicles (-35.3%). The bulk amounted to almost 1.1 million tonnes (-5.3%), including 765,000 tons of hydrocarbons (-6.3%) and 292,000 tons of other loads (-2.7%). The dry bulk was 325,000 tons (-6.7%).

Last month, if cruise traffic in the port of Barcelona was still missing due to the restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic, passenger traffic of ferries was 39,000 units (-54.1%).

In the first nine months of 2020, total freight traffic was 46.9 million tonnes, with a reduction in the -16.3% on the same period last year. Miscellaneous goods are 33.0 million tonnes (-15.0%), including 25.1 million tonnes tonnes of containerised goods (-13.5%) with a handling containers of over 2.3 million teu (-17.3%) and 7.9 million tonnes of conventional goods (-19.4%). Liquid bulk amounted to 10.7 million tonnes (-22.9%) and those 3.2 million tonnes (-4.5%). The traffic of new cars was 370,000 units (-43.6%). In the passenger segment there were 199,000 cruise passengers (-92,9%) and ferry passengers 600,000 (-55.8%).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail