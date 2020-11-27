|
|
|
|
November 27, 2020
|
|
- In October, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona
decreased by -3.9%
-
- Containers amounted to 279,000 teu (-1.3%)
-
- In October, the decline in freight traffic
port of Barcelona has subsided as it has passed through
the Catalan airport 5.3 million tons of cargo, with a
decrease of -3.9% on October 2019. Miscellaneous goods have fallen
by -3.2% to 3.9 million tonnes, of which 3.0 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised cargoes (+1.1%) totaled with a
handling of containers equal to 279,000 teu (-1.3%) and 885,000
tonnes of conventional goods (-15.4%). The handling of
new cars was 49,000 vehicles (-35.3%). The bulk
amounted to almost 1.1 million tonnes (-5.3%),
including 765,000 tons of hydrocarbons (-6.3%) and 292,000 tons
of other loads (-2.7%). The dry bulk was
325,000 tons (-6.7%).
-
- Last month, if cruise traffic in the port of
Barcelona was still missing due to the
restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic, passenger traffic
of ferries was 39,000 units (-54.1%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, total freight traffic
was 46.9 million tonnes, with a reduction in the
-16.3% on the same period last year. Miscellaneous goods are
33.0 million tonnes (-15.0%), including 25.1 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised goods (-13.5%) with a handling
containers of over 2.3 million teu (-17.3%) and 7.9 million
tonnes of conventional goods (-19.4%). Liquid bulk
amounted to 10.7 million tonnes (-22.9%) and those
3.2 million tonnes (-4.5%). The traffic of
new cars was 370,000 units (-43.6%).
In the passenger segment there were 199,000 cruise passengers
(-92,9%) and ferry passengers 600,000 (-55.8%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail