



November 30, 2020

Francesco Nerli, politician and politician, has died at the age of 72 trade unionist with the Italian Communist Party, the Italian Communist Party Democrat of the Left and the Cgil, elected to the House and senate, which has held top positions in the port sector first as president of the Port Authority of Civitavecchia and then as president of the port authority of Naples, covering several times also the office of President of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and posing as one of the primary the architects of the reforms that have transformed port Italian.

In a note Assoporti recalled that Nerli was a of the authors of the port reform and was "a man of great passions, a man of the sea, attentive to the demands of the workers with a vision linked to the development of our ports. Recalling the judicial events involving Nerli, the Association of Italian Ports pointed out that "its generosity has not always been repaid by equal currency: for over a decade he had to fight to prove the his innocence; for a person with a strong sense of institutions, it was a huge suffering, lived with great dignity until the full recognition of innocence.'

Paola De Micheli, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, remarked that "the great law of port reform, for which he has spent a lot and which bears his name, remains a fundamental reference for the maritime sector of the Ministry of infrastructure and transport and has been a cornerstone of the development of our ports. Both as President of the Port of Civitavecchia and Naples that of Assoporti - highlighted De Micheli -- was a passionate protagonist of the growth of our port fabric and logistics."

The President of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, recalled that Nerli was a "man of of great intelligence, eminent connoisseur of the maritime world italian port. His competence, combined with his spirit and Tuscan humor -- he added -- characterized our world for many years. Although sometimes his positions diverged from those of armament, to confront him on the complex issues of national port was always, however, useful and stimulating.'

Expressing condolences for his passing, in a note the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has recalled that Nerli "in his work has always impressed passion, energy, love for people and institutions" and that "it has not always received consistent recognition, indeed it has had to face a long procedural battle from which it is came out with a full recognition of innocence, for not having committed the fact.'

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center Northern recalled that Nerli, the first president in history port authority of Civitavecchia which was born as a result of the law 84 of 1994, "thanks to his insights, thanks to the consolidated relationships over the years has succeeded first in bringing the revision of the Port Regulatory Plan and then to find a huge amount of funding that led to the radical transformation of the airport, to make it what is today, open to any type of traffic. What was a small port of a provincial reality -- highlighted the AdSP - thanks to Nerli it has become the port of Rome, a of the most important issues at national level and in the Mediterranean. But his work went beyond what are were the insights first and the realizations then. The same growth and the prestige accumulated over the years by the institution are children of its work, his tenacity and the seriousness with which he always addressed the problems." "Francesco Nerli- underlined the President of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Centre Northern, Francis Mary of Majo -- was surely the architect of the extraordinary development that the port has had in the last decades and I think I interpret the thought of the whole local port community and those who have worked closely contact with him in proposing to name Francesco Nerli the Conference Room of the Port Authority.'

The National Association of Port Companies (ANCIP) stressed that with Nerli "one of the the best protagonists of the evolution of port italian language of recent decades.' Nerli - recalled association of port companies - "has contributed to modernize and develop the system of Italian airports by giving vigour and efficiency, without ever neglecting the rights of workers and respect for work. He fought and participated to the drafting of laws and regulations including and always anticipating the needs of all operators. He paid to person for long years slander, personal and instrumental attacks aimed at hindering his proper work, despite this not they managed to stop it."

Filt Cgil stressed that Nerli was "a figure of great thickness that drove the change in port of our country with its deep knowledge and priceless professionalism. Francesco Nerli - recalled the trade union organization -- was also a appreciated cgil executive and has also had great recognition and results throughout his political and institutional career as senator of the Republic and as President of Authority ports and the national association of ports. A road paved with pitfalls that have certified and valued even more than plus professional and human value and integrity. A man on the left -- noted the Filt -- who leaves a great cultural and political heritage, which will be lacking for the whole world of work that we represent and to the left of the country".

Remembering that Uiltrasporti shared with Nerli many battles, the general secretary of the union, Claudio Tarlazzi, stated that Nerli, in addition to being a friend, was "a of the highest expressions of portability in Italy for foresight and attention to labour issues."

Fit-Cisl also joined in the condolences for the disappearance of Nerli, "a serious, prepared person and man of the dialogue.' "It is recognized by all, " said the national secretary of the union, Salvatore Pellecchia -- his contribution to the development of Italian port.'

The Secretary-General of the Port System Authority of the Upper Tyrrhenian Sea, Massimo Provinciali, pointed out that the ports of were Nerli's life and his main interest: "the subject of from which - he pointed out recalling the Tuscan origins of Nerli - it was only possible to distract him if the speech veered over his two other passions: the Palio di Siena and Fiorentina". "The my particular memory - continued Provinciali - goes to the rigor institutional approach and the quasi-pedagogical approach with which, twenty years ago, he posed before me, then young director general port to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, an attitude of great intelligence of which I have always thanked and that makes me place it rightly in the list of my masters. I will miss him and miss him the whole port.'







