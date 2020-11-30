|
|
|
|
November 30, 2020
|
|
- Francesco Nerli, one of the architects of the
new Italian port
-
- He led the Port Authorities of Civitavecchia and
Naples and has been president several times
of the Association of Italian Ports
-
- Francesco Nerli, politician and politician, has died at the age of 72
trade unionist with the Italian Communist Party, the Italian Communist Party
Democrat of the Left and the Cgil, elected to the House and
senate, which has held top positions in the port sector
first as president of the Port Authority of Civitavecchia
and then as president of the port authority of Naples, covering
several times also the office of President of the Association of
Italian Ports (Assoporti) and posing as one of the primary
the architects of the reforms that have transformed port
Italian.
-
- In a note Assoporti recalled that Nerli was a
of the authors of the port reform and was "a man of
great passions, a man of the sea, attentive to the demands of the
workers with a vision linked to the development of our ports.
Recalling the judicial events involving Nerli,
the Association of Italian Ports pointed out that "its
generosity has not always been repaid by equal
currency: for over a decade he had to fight to prove the
his innocence; for a person with a strong sense of
institutions, it was a huge suffering, lived
with great dignity until the full recognition of
innocence.'
-
- Paola De Micheli, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport,
remarked that "the great law of port reform,
for which he has spent a lot and which bears his name, remains
a fundamental reference for the maritime sector of the Ministry of
infrastructure and transport and has been a cornerstone of the
development of our ports. Both as President of the
Port of Civitavecchia and Naples that of Assoporti - highlighted
De Micheli -- was a passionate protagonist of the
growth of our port fabric and logistics."
-
- The President of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation
(Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, recalled that Nerli was a "man of
of great intelligence, eminent connoisseur of the maritime world
italian port. His competence, combined with his spirit and
Tuscan humor -- he added -- characterized our world
for many years. Although sometimes his positions diverged from
those of armament, to confront him on the complex issues of
national port was always, however, useful and
stimulating.'
-
- Expressing condolences for his passing, in a note
the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has
recalled that Nerli "in his work has always impressed
passion, energy, love for people and institutions"
and that "it has not always received consistent recognition, indeed it has
had to face a long procedural battle from which it is
came out with a full recognition of innocence, for not having
committed the fact.'
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Northern recalled that Nerli, the first president in history
port authority of Civitavecchia which was born as a result of the
law 84 of 1994, "thanks to his insights, thanks to the
consolidated relationships over the years has succeeded first in bringing
the revision of the Port Regulatory Plan and then to
find a huge amount of funding that led to the
radical transformation of the airport, to make it what is
today, open to any type of traffic. What was a
small port of a provincial reality -- highlighted
the AdSP - thanks to Nerli it has become the port of Rome, a
of the most important issues at national level and in the
Mediterranean. But his work went beyond what are
were the insights first and the realizations then. The same growth
and the prestige accumulated over the years by the institution are children of its
work, his tenacity and the seriousness with which he
always addressed the problems." "Francesco Nerli-
underlined the President of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Centre
Northern, Francis Mary of Majo -- was surely
the architect of the extraordinary development that the port has had in the
last decades and I think I interpret the thought of the whole
local port community and those who have worked closely
contact with him in proposing to name Francesco Nerli the
Conference Room of the Port Authority.'
-
- The National Association of Port Companies
(ANCIP) stressed that with Nerli "one of the
the best protagonists of the evolution of port
italian language of recent decades.' Nerli - recalled
association of port companies - "has contributed to
modernize and develop the system of Italian airports by giving
vigour and efficiency, without ever neglecting the rights of workers
and respect for work. He fought and participated
to the drafting of laws and regulations including and
always anticipating the needs of all operators. He paid to
person for long years slander, personal and instrumental attacks
aimed at hindering his proper work, despite this not
they managed to stop it."
-
- Filt Cgil stressed that Nerli was "a figure of
great thickness that drove the change in port
of our country with its deep knowledge and
priceless professionalism. Francesco Nerli - recalled
the trade union organization -- was also a appreciated
cgil executive and has also had great recognition and
results throughout his political and institutional career
as senator of the Republic and as President of Authority
ports and the national association of ports. A road
paved with pitfalls that have certified and valued even more than
plus professional and human value and integrity. A
man on the left -- noted the Filt -- who leaves a great
cultural and political heritage, which will be lacking for the whole
world of work that we represent and to the left of the country".
-
- Remembering that Uiltrasporti shared with Nerli many
battles, the general secretary of the union, Claudio Tarlazzi,
stated that Nerli, in addition to being a friend, was "a
of the highest expressions of portability in Italy for
foresight and attention to labour issues."
-
- Fit-Cisl also joined in the condolences for the
disappearance of Nerli, "a serious, prepared person and man of the
dialogue.' "It is recognized by all, " said the
national secretary of the union, Salvatore Pellecchia -- his
contribution to the development of Italian port.'
-
- The Secretary-General of the Port System Authority
of the Upper Tyrrhenian Sea, Massimo Provinciali, pointed out that the ports of
were Nerli's life and his main interest: "the subject of
from which - he pointed out recalling the Tuscan origins of Nerli -
it was only possible to distract him if the speech veered over his
two other passions: the Palio di Siena and Fiorentina". "The
my particular memory - continued Provinciali - goes to the rigor
institutional approach and the quasi-pedagogical approach with which,
twenty years ago, he posed before me, then young director
general port to the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, an attitude of great intelligence of which I have
always thanked and that makes me place it rightly
in the list of my masters. I will miss him and miss him
the whole port.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail