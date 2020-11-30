



November 30, 2020

The information, previously sent on a quarterly basis, must be be forwarded every month

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the federal agency that has the task of regulating international maritime transport u.S., asked major shipping companies containerised world to send them more frequently some data on the traffic and activities carried out by carriers so far have been forwarded quarterly to the Bureau of Trade Analysis (BTA), the FMC's office which, according to shipping act of 1984, is responsible for examine the agreements and activities agreed by the shipping companies and terminal operators. In particular, the BTA analyzes service contracts, monitors the noles carriers and assesses market trends.

Now the BTA has asked shipping companies to send monthly data because, in view of the recent fluctuations in the markets, the office needs to receive the information more frequently in order to evaluate changes in Trans-Pacific and Pacific maritime traffic in good time transatlantic issues and to report the results to the Federal Maritime Commission of the European 200

The request was sent to the three main alliances global shipowners operating in the transport segment containerised, i.e. 2M which consists of Maersk Line and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Alliance which is made up of Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming and the Ocean Alliance, which brings together CMA CGM, COSCO Container Lines, Evergreen Line and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

Remembering that it currently constantly monitors the more than 300 cooperation agreements notified to the Us agency, the Federal Maritime Commission specified that these three alliances shipowners have the greatest potential to cause unfavourable markets given the market shares held by the alliances and the relevant geographical scope of their agreements.







