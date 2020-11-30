|
- The FMC asks 2M, THE Alliance and Ocean Alliance to
communicate more frequently data on activities and
- The information, previously sent on a quarterly basis, must be
be forwarded every month
- The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the federal agency that has
the task of regulating international maritime transport
u.S., asked major shipping companies
containerised world to send them more frequently some
data on the traffic and activities carried out by carriers
so far have been forwarded quarterly to the Bureau of
Trade Analysis (BTA), the FMC's office which, according to
shipping act of 1984, is responsible for
examine the agreements and activities agreed by the
shipping companies and terminal operators. In particular, the
BTA analyzes service contracts, monitors the noles
carriers and assesses market trends.
- Now the BTA has asked shipping companies to send
monthly data because, in view of the recent
fluctuations in the markets, the office needs to receive the
information more frequently in order to evaluate
changes in Trans-Pacific and Pacific maritime traffic in good time
transatlantic issues and to report the results to the Federal Maritime
Commission of the European 200
- The request was sent to the three main alliances
global shipowners operating in the transport segment
containerised, i.e. 2M which consists of Maersk
Line and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Alliance
which is made up of Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Ocean Network
Express (ONE) and Yang Ming and the Ocean Alliance, which brings together
CMA CGM, COSCO Container Lines, Evergreen Line and Orient
Overseas Container Line (OOCL).
- Remembering that it currently constantly monitors the more than 300
cooperation agreements notified to the Us agency, the Federal
Maritime Commission specified that these three alliances
shipowners have the greatest potential to cause
unfavourable markets given the market shares held by the
alliances and the relevant geographical scope of their agreements.
