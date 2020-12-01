



December 1, 2020

Among the topics covered by the publication: the relationship between shipping and finance and between registers and taxation

Tomorrow at 11.15 a.m. live streaming will be held the presentation of the book "Mare al traverso" by Nicola Coccia, historical president of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation, and Bruno Dardani, envoy and manager for over twenty years of the maritime page of "Il Sole 24 Ore". The short document is the result of the parallel convergences of a story experienced for a long time on related issues but by different points of view, of a path on parallel lines, whose convergence is determined by mutual esteem and a friendship consolidated over time. The book deals with navigation between the stormy seas of the relationship between shipping and finance, between registers and taxation, looking for answers and indications that maybe only past experiences can provide.

The book was made in a browseable version on the web waiting for the health emergency to make possible its press and its dissemination to those who will be interested in having a copy. Tomorrow's presentation will be characterized by also from a brief comparison between four super experts in the field: Gian Enzo Duci, President of Federagenti and Vice President of Conftrasporto, Mario Mattioli, President of Confitarma, Stefano Messina, president of Assarmatori, and Fabrizio Vettosi, managing director of VSL Club.

In order to attend the presentation and debate, it is need to connect to the facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MareTraverso.







