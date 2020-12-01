|
December 1, 2020
- Tomorrow the presentation of the book "Mare al
traverse" by Coccia and Dardani
- Among the topics covered by the publication: the relationship between
shipping and finance and between registers and taxation
- Tomorrow at 11.15 a.m. live streaming will be held the
presentation of the book "Mare al traverso" by Nicola
Coccia, historical president of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation, and
Bruno Dardani, envoy and manager for over twenty years of the
maritime page of "Il Sole 24 Ore". The short document
is the result of the parallel convergences of a story
experienced for a long time on related issues but by
different points of view, of a path on parallel lines, whose
convergence is determined by mutual esteem and
a friendship consolidated over time. The book deals with navigation
between the stormy seas of the relationship between shipping and finance, between
registers and taxation, looking for answers and indications
that maybe only past experiences can provide.
- The book was made in a browseable version
on the web waiting for the health emergency to make possible its
press and its dissemination to those who will be interested in having
a copy. Tomorrow's presentation will be characterized by
also from a brief comparison between four super experts in the field:
Gian Enzo Duci, President of Federagenti and Vice President of
Conftrasporto, Mario Mattioli, President of Confitarma, Stefano
Messina, president of Assarmatori, and Fabrizio Vettosi, managing
director of VSL Club.
- In order to attend the presentation and debate, it is
need to connect to the facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/MareTraverso.
