



December 1, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Mattioli (Federation of the Sea): the sea must be place at the center of the recovery of the economy

It is hoped that political action will be taken to restart the Cruises

The activities of the sea must be placed at the of the recovery of the economy. This was underlined today by the President of the Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli, on the occasion of the Council of the Federation of the Italian Maritime System meeting today by videoconference to address the main issues of maritime cluster in view of 2021. Opening the works, Mattioli Francesco Nerli recalled " protagonist for many years of the maritime-port world" by sharing with the Council of the Federation the condolences and emotion for his passing.

Mattioli then pointed out that 2020 was an annus horribilis for the entire national economy and in particular for the activities related to transport and logistics, especially for maritime trade, which are strongly integrated into international trade and that represent the fundamental link of the economic system. "Moreover, with the pandemic- noted the President of the Federation of the Sea - it became clear the importance of the maritime-port sector whose fundamental role has been recognized by the institutions, both Italian and foreign. And in this context, the creation of a vice-presidency of Confindustria with specific delegation to the Economy of the Sea, is of great stimulus for the Federation of the Sea, which in 2021 will have to capitalise on this recognition by seizing the occasion of the Presidency G20 and B20 initiatives led by the G20 task force Confindustria, to put the sea at the center of the recovery of a sustainable blue economy. It will be necessary to move - he explained Mattioli - both as individual associations within the team confindustria, both as the Federation of the Sea that will be able to give its support as it represents the whole world of the sea".

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to dedicated to the cruise sector for which it has been political action that is essential for their concrete Reboot.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail