December 1, 2020
- Mattioli (Federation of the Sea): the sea must be
place at the center of the recovery of the economy
- It is hoped that political action will be taken to restart the
Cruises
- The activities of the sea must be placed at the
of the recovery of the economy. This was underlined today by the President of the
Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli, on the occasion of the
Council of the Federation of the Italian Maritime System meeting
today by videoconference to address the main issues of
maritime cluster in view of 2021. Opening the works, Mattioli
Francesco Nerli recalled " protagonist for many years of the
maritime-port world" by sharing with the Council of the
Federation the condolences and emotion for his passing.
- Mattioli then pointed out that 2020 was an annus
horribilis for the entire national economy and in particular for the
activities related to transport and logistics, especially for
maritime trade, which are strongly integrated into international trade
and that represent the fundamental link of the economic system.
"Moreover, with the pandemic- noted the President of the
Federation of the Sea - it became clear the importance of the
maritime-port sector whose fundamental role has been
recognized by the institutions, both Italian and foreign. And in this
context, the creation of a vice-presidency of Confindustria with
specific delegation to the Economy of the Sea, is of great stimulus
for the Federation of the Sea, which in 2021 will have to capitalise on
this recognition by seizing the occasion of the Presidency
G20 and B20 initiatives led by the G20 task force
Confindustria, to put the sea at the center of the recovery of
a sustainable blue economy. It will be necessary to move - he explained
Mattioli - both as individual associations within the team
confindustria, both as the Federation of the Sea that will be able to give
its support as it represents the whole world of the sea".
- During the meeting, particular attention was paid to
dedicated to the cruise sector for which it has been
political action that is essential for their concrete
Reboot.
