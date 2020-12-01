|
- Approved the 2021 budget of the
Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea
-
- Giampieri: the annual programming that takes into account a
prudent and low increase in revenue
-
- Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Central Adriatic Sea unanimously approved,
with the favourable opinion of the Board of Auditors, the
2021 financial statements of the institution, on which last week it had
the Partnership Body has already expressed a positive opinion
of the sea resource.
-
- The AdSP specified that the budget, which concerns
the administration of the six ports of Ancona-Falconara Marittima,
Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto, Pescara, Ortona, in a
prudential policy takes into account the difficult situation dictated by the
consequences of the health emergency. The authority pointed out that, between
the relevant data of the 2021 budget, shows the
the impact of staff costs on current revenues, equal to
only at 29.08%, a percentage - pointed out the AdSP - that
underlines an efficient overall management by the
port system authority, similar to the best
administrations of private companies, and which takes into account the
total coverage of the organic plant of the AdSP that will take place
during 2021.
- "With the 2021 budget - commented
the President of the AdSP, Rodolfo Giampieri - we face with
awareness of the difficult period that the economy is experiencing,
implementing an annual programming that takes into account a prudent and
revenue growth compared to a truly 2020
terrible, as a result of the pandemic, adopting a further
containment of overheads without giving up investment
infrastructure, which are fundamental to business strategies
ports that create development and employment.'
