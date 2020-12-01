



December 1, 2020

Original news Approved the 2021 budget of the Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea

Giampieri: the annual programming that takes into account a prudent and low increase in revenue

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Central Adriatic Sea unanimously approved, with the favourable opinion of the Board of Auditors, the 2021 financial statements of the institution, on which last week it had the Partnership Body has already expressed a positive opinion of the sea resource.

The AdSP specified that the budget, which concerns the administration of the six ports of Ancona-Falconara Marittima, Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto, Pescara, Ortona, in a prudential policy takes into account the difficult situation dictated by the consequences of the health emergency. The authority pointed out that, between the relevant data of the 2021 budget, shows the the impact of staff costs on current revenues, equal to only at 29.08%, a percentage - pointed out the AdSP - that underlines an efficient overall management by the port system authority, similar to the best administrations of private companies, and which takes into account the total coverage of the organic plant of the AdSP that will take place during 2021.

"With the 2021 budget - commented the President of the AdSP, Rodolfo Giampieri - we face with awareness of the difficult period that the economy is experiencing, implementing an annual programming that takes into account a prudent and revenue growth compared to a truly 2020 terrible, as a result of the pandemic, adopting a further containment of overheads without giving up investment infrastructure, which are fundamental to business strategies ports that create development and employment.'







