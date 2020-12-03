|
December 3, 2020
- Lars Windhorst tries to revitalize FSG shipyard
with the order for a new ro-ro ship
- The unit, with a capacity of 4,007 linear meters,
will be delivered in April 2022
- The German Lars Windhorst, founder of the
Tennor Holding investments, try to revitalize the construction site
German Naval Flensburger Schiffbaugesellschaft (FSG), which the
Tennor acquired in the context of insolvency proceedings
navalmeccanica company, and to this end in recent days has
ordered the plant to build a new ro-ro ship on
is expected to be completed in April 2022. The order is
was carried out through IVP Ship Invest, a company that is
owned by Lars Windhorst, includes an option for
construction of a second ship and has a total value of 140
million euros.
- The new ro-ro vessel, of 32,770 tonnes gross tonnage, will be
210 meters long, 26 meters wide and will have a capacity to
load of 4,007 linear meters.