



December 3, 2020

Original news Lars Windhorst tries to revitalize FSG shipyard with the order for a new ro-ro ship

The unit, with a capacity of 4,007 linear meters, will be delivered in April 2022

The German Lars Windhorst, founder of the Tennor Holding investments, try to revitalize the construction site German Naval Flensburger Schiffbaugesellschaft (FSG), which the Tennor acquired in the context of insolvency proceedings navalmeccanica company, and to this end in recent days has ordered the plant to build a new ro-ro ship on is expected to be completed in April 2022. The order is was carried out through IVP Ship Invest, a company that is owned by Lars Windhorst, includes an option for construction of a second ship and has a total value of 140 million euros.

The new ro-ro vessel, of 32,770 tonnes gross tonnage, will be 210 meters long, 26 meters wide and will have a capacity to load of 4,007 linear meters.









