



December 3, 2020

In the first nine months of this year, the decline was -17,4%

In the third quarter of this year, for the third period consecutive quarterly, freight traffic moveded by the ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta administered by the Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Centre has decrease, having amounted to 3.09 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -22.4% over the period July-September 2019, of which 2.19 million tonnes at landing (-28.8%) and 897,000 tons at boarding (-0.9%).

In the field of miscellaneous goods, a total of 1.63 million tonnes (-9.9%), of which 1.39 million tonnes million tons of rolling stock (-15.0%), 231 thousand tons of containerised goods (+25.9%) and 6,000 tons of other loads (-145,8%). The liquid bulk was 909,000 tons (-43,3%) almost all of them consist of products refined oil products. Solid bulk totalled 554,000 tonnes (-3.7%), including 397,000 tonnes of coal (+0.8%), 68,000 tons of metallurgical, iron ore and non-metallurgical products iron ore (-6.1%), 46,000 tons of crude ore, cement and (+5.1%), 9,000 tons of fertilizers (+107.4%), 7,000 tonnes of chemicals (+67.5%) and 27,000 tons of other dry bulk (-51.9%).

In the port of Civitavecchia alone, the total traffic of goods was 2.25 million tonnes, with a reduction of -8.2% on the third quarter of 2019, of which 1.39% million tonnes of landing loads (-10.1%) and 859,000 tons at boarding (-5.1%). The total number of miscellaneous goods is 1.63 million tonnes (-10.6%), including 1.39 million tonnes tonnes of rolling stock (-15.0%), 231,000 tonnes of goods in container (+25.9%) made with a handling of containers equal to 29,000 teu (+16.6%) and 6,000 tons of other miscellaneous goods (+2,198.5%). Solid bulk amounted to 467,000 tonnes (+9.9%) and liquid ones at 151,000 tons (-25.4%). In the third quarter of 2020, the passenger traffic of the line services is 663,000 units (-37.0%) and that of cruises of 9,000 units (-99.1%).

In the first nine months of this year the only port of Civitavecchia 5.84 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -17.4% over the same period of 2019, of which 4.04% million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (-19.7%), 1.31 million tonnes of tonnes of solid bulk (-16.7%) and 499,000 tons of liquid bulk (+5.8%).









