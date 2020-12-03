|
|
|
|
December 3, 2020
|
|
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of
Civitavecchia fell by -8.2%
-
- In the first nine months of this year, the decline was
-17,4%
-
- In the third quarter of this year, for the third period
consecutive quarterly, freight traffic moveded by the
ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta administered by the
Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Centre has
decrease, having amounted to 3.09 million
tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -22.4% over the period
July-September 2019, of which 2.19 million tonnes at
landing (-28.8%) and 897,000 tons at boarding (-0.9%).
-
- In the field of miscellaneous goods,
a total of 1.63 million tonnes (-9.9%), of which 1.39 million tonnes
million tons of rolling stock (-15.0%), 231 thousand tons of
containerised goods (+25.9%) and 6,000 tons of other loads
(-145,8%). The liquid bulk was 909,000 tons
(-43,3%) almost all of them consist of products
refined oil products. Solid bulk totalled 554,000
tonnes (-3.7%), including 397,000 tonnes of coal (+0.8%),
68,000 tons of metallurgical, iron ore and non-metallurgical products
iron ore (-6.1%), 46,000 tons of crude ore, cement and
(+5.1%), 9,000 tons of fertilizers (+107.4%), 7,000
tonnes of chemicals (+67.5%) and 27,000 tons of other
dry bulk (-51.9%).
-
- In the port of Civitavecchia alone, the total traffic of
goods was 2.25 million tonnes, with a
reduction of -8.2% on the third quarter of 2019, of which 1.39%
million tonnes of landing loads (-10.1%) and 859,000
tons at boarding (-5.1%). The total number of miscellaneous goods is
1.63 million tonnes (-10.6%), including 1.39 million tonnes
tonnes of rolling stock (-15.0%), 231,000 tonnes of goods in
container (+25.9%) made with a handling of containers
equal to 29,000 teu (+16.6%) and 6,000 tons of other miscellaneous goods
(+2,198.5%). Solid bulk amounted to 467,000 tonnes
(+9.9%) and liquid ones at 151,000 tons (-25.4%). In the third
quarter of 2020, the passenger traffic of the line services is
663,000 units (-37.0%) and that of cruises of
9,000 units (-99.1%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year the only port of Civitavecchia
5.84 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of -17.4% over the same period of 2019, of which 4.04%
million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (-19.7%), 1.31 million tonnes of
tonnes of solid bulk (-16.7%) and 499,000 tons of
liquid bulk (+5.8%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail