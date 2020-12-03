



December 3, 2020

The company makes almost 330,000 express deliveries every year

Logistics group DSV Panalpina has entered into an agreement to buy South African Globeflight Worldwide Express, a company express delivery company founded in 1998 which has a fleet of 420 vehicles and makes almost 330,000 deliveries annually. According to the forecasts of the acquisition, which includes the activities of Globeflight in South Africa and Swaziland, will be brought to within about three months after the green light from the Competent.









