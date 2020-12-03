|
|
December 3, 2020
|
|
- DSV Panalpina to buy South African Globeflight
Worldwide Express
-
- The company makes almost 330,000 express deliveries every year
-
- Logistics group DSV Panalpina has entered into an agreement to
buy South African Globeflight Worldwide Express, a company
express delivery company founded in 1998 which has a fleet of 420
vehicles and makes almost 330,000 deliveries annually. According to the
forecasts of the acquisition, which includes the activities of
Globeflight in South Africa and Swaziland, will be brought to
within about three months after the green light from the
Competent.