|
|
|
|
December 3, 2020
|
|
- There is absolute sharing of intent on the part of the two
shareholders of La Spezia Container Terminal
-
- The Board of Directors stresses that the partnership continues to be
and stable
-
- There is absolute sharing of intent on the part of the two
shareholders of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), the company
owned by Contship Italia and Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) which operates the port's main container terminal
of La Spezia. This was underlined by the Board of Directors
company, on behalf of its shareholders, while at the same time demonstrating
"deep concern at the recent statements by the
assigned to the Extraordinary Commissioner of the
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea that ventilated frictions
between the two shareholders of LSCT
(
of the 1st
December 2020).
-
- The Board of Directors pointed out that "both shareholders are
and share their commitment to the joint venture that has
transformed, in recent years, the LSCT terminal into one of the most
efficient and modern southern Europe. This partnership -
board of directors - continues to be firm
and stable.
-
- In addition, the Board of Directors confirmed that the development plan for LSCT
announced in October "continues and will be carried out by
LSCT, reflecting the ambitious targets set for the next
four years'
(
of the 29th
October 2020).
-
- The Board of Directors concluded by hoping that
'these anonymous and unfounded rumors, relating to a hypothetical
change in LSCT's equity structure, cease
definitively.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail