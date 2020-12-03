



December 3, 2020

Original news There is absolute sharing of intent on the part of the two shareholders of La Spezia Container Terminal

The Board of Directors stresses that the partnership continues to be and stable

There is absolute sharing of intent on the part of the two shareholders of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), the company owned by Contship Italia and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) which operates the port's main container terminal of La Spezia. This was underlined by the Board of Directors company, on behalf of its shareholders, while at the same time demonstrating "deep concern at the recent statements by the assigned to the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea that ventilated frictions between the two shareholders of LSCT ( of the 1st December 2020).

The Board of Directors pointed out that "both shareholders are and share their commitment to the joint venture that has transformed, in recent years, the LSCT terminal into one of the most efficient and modern southern Europe. This partnership - board of directors - continues to be firm and stable.

In addition, the Board of Directors confirmed that the development plan for LSCT announced in October "continues and will be carried out by LSCT, reflecting the ambitious targets set for the next four years' ( of the 29th October 2020).

The Board of Directors concluded by hoping that 'these anonymous and unfounded rumors, relating to a hypothetical change in LSCT's equity structure, cease definitively.'







