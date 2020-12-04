|
December 4, 2020
|
|
- Unions, activate state flights to bring back seafarers
stuck abroad
-
- We are witnessing - denounce Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and
Uiltrasporti - a rebound in responsibility
-
- "With the active collaboration between the Ministries of
Foreign Affairs, Health and Infrastructure and Transport are active
immediately health corridors with state flights.' It is not a
together call for Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti for the
seafarers stuck on ships abroad due to
pandemic emergency, stressing that "it is necessary to organise
quickly and safely the rotation of these
workers, recognised by the UN and industry bodies as
fundamental for having ensured in the health emergency
the supply of essential goods.'
-
- "If this is not considered possible - the
three trade unions - it must also be given to the public,
a valid statement of reasons and, in that case, this does not exempt
responsibility those who have not yet been able to find the solution
so that these workers may be freed and put into the
condition, already for the Christmas holidays, of
reunite with their family members.'
-
- "Between economic interests and institutional roles we are
instead - finally denounce Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and
Uiltrasporti - to a rebound of responsibility with all the
consequent difficulties, also for us, in having to continue
in a path of further derogations from the sailing period,
compared to the provisions of the national contract, associated with the
deadlines of the duration of the various Dpcms, without all this
reflect on the safety and health conditions of
seafarers themselves.'
|
