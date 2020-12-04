



December 4, 2020

Original news Unions, activate state flights to bring back seafarers stuck abroad

We are witnessing - denounce Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - a rebound in responsibility

"With the active collaboration between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Infrastructure and Transport are active immediately health corridors with state flights.' It is not a together call for Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti for the seafarers stuck on ships abroad due to pandemic emergency, stressing that "it is necessary to organise quickly and safely the rotation of these workers, recognised by the UN and industry bodies as fundamental for having ensured in the health emergency the supply of essential goods.'

"If this is not considered possible - the three trade unions - it must also be given to the public, a valid statement of reasons and, in that case, this does not exempt responsibility those who have not yet been able to find the solution so that these workers may be freed and put into the condition, already for the Christmas holidays, of reunite with their family members.'

"Between economic interests and institutional roles we are instead - finally denounce Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - to a rebound of responsibility with all the consequent difficulties, also for us, in having to continue in a path of further derogations from the sailing period, compared to the provisions of the national contract, associated with the deadlines of the duration of the various Dpcms, without all this reflect on the safety and health conditions of seafarers themselves.'







