



December 4, 2020

Original news Costa Crociere announces the cancellation of cruises of Christmas and New Year

The company emphasizes the further economic sacrifice for the company and for the entire industry

Costa Cruises has announced the cancellation of cruises scheduled for Christmas and New Year having decided to suspend temporarily its activities from 20 December to 6 December next January as foreseen by the latest indications of the government. The company pointed out that although "the health protocols adopted so far have demonstrated their effectiveness", "cruises also join the sacrifices that italians are called to carry out". "It's about - specified Costa -- of a temporary pause which, of course, and as recognized by the government itself, never put in discussion of the soundness of the health protocols adopted in cooperation with the Italian authorities and which constitute a unique model in the tourism sector landscape and at the international level and who have demonstrated their full effectiveness in last four months of operation in Italy."

Costa Crociere also pointed out that during the holiday period however, it will ensure that its ships stopped in ports are support with initiatives that support the needs of the communities in a time of crisis, with special programmes food and food donation to give you some food and food happiness to the weakest groups, in collaboration with local institutions.

Finally, Costa recalled that the stop of cruises did not only affects the company, but the entire ecosystem that depends on the cruises, such as travel agencies, shipyards, ports and the local activities of the destinations visited by the ships that the company helped reactivate in the second half of the year. "The cancellation of Christmas cruises and New Year's Eve, which are among the most requested of the year -- he the company - therefore represents a further economic sacrifice for Costa Cruises and for the entire industry, in an already very complex phase for the sector that counted operations.'







