December 4, 2020
- Costa Crociere announces the cancellation of cruises of
Christmas and New Year
-
- The company emphasizes the further economic sacrifice for
the company and for the entire industry
-
- Costa Cruises has announced the cancellation of cruises
scheduled for Christmas and New Year having decided to suspend
temporarily its activities from 20 December to 6 December
next January as foreseen by the latest indications
of the government. The company pointed out that although "the
health protocols adopted so far have demonstrated their
effectiveness", "cruises also join the sacrifices
that italians are called to carry out". "It's about -
specified Costa -- of a temporary pause which, of course, and
as recognized by the government itself, never put in
discussion of the soundness of the health protocols adopted in
cooperation with the Italian authorities and which constitute
a unique model in the tourism sector landscape and at the
international level and who have demonstrated their full effectiveness in
last four months of operation in Italy."
-
- Costa Crociere also pointed out that during the holiday period
however, it will ensure that its ships stopped in ports are
support with initiatives that support the needs of the
communities in a time of crisis, with special programmes
food and food donation to give you some food and food
happiness to the weakest groups, in collaboration with
local institutions.
-
- Finally, Costa recalled that the stop of cruises did not
only affects the company, but the entire ecosystem that depends on the
cruises, such as travel agencies, shipyards, ports and
the local activities of the destinations visited by the ships that
the company helped reactivate in the second half
of the year. "The cancellation of Christmas cruises and
New Year's Eve, which are among the most requested of the year -- he
the company - therefore represents a further
economic sacrifice for Costa Cruises and for the entire industry, in
an already very complex phase for the sector that counted
operations.'
