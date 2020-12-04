|
- Port of Livorno, contributions to support work
Port
-
- Uniport will receive 442,000 euros and the Port Company
of Livorno 184,000
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
North announced that it had provided 626,000 euros to support
port work in the port of Livorno having authorized for the
2020 an award to Uniport and the Port Company of
Livorno of a down payment equal to 40% of the contribution
potentially due under art. 199 of the Decree-Law
Raise. The port authority recalled that the decree, in
consideration of the decrease in traffic in Italian ports due to the
covid-19 emergency, authorises ads, compatible with the
their own budgetary resources, to correspond to art.
16 holders of contracts for activities included in the
operating cycle in accordance with Article 18(7), a contribution of
equal to 90 euros for each work shift lent less than the
the corresponding month of the year 2019.
-
- A total of 442,000 euros will be disbursed to
Uniport and 184,000 in favor of CPL.
-
- "With this measure, " explained the President
of the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, Stefano Corsini - we have
intended to intervene promptly with income support measures
of port workers hard hit by the effects of the crisis
Pandemic. The contraction of trade has spared no one.
We hope to be able to alleviate the difficulties in this way
families of the workers involved.'
