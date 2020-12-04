



December 4, 2020

Original news Port of Livorno, contributions to support work Port

Uniport will receive 442,000 euros and the Port Company of Livorno 184,000

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North announced that it had provided 626,000 euros to support port work in the port of Livorno having authorized for the 2020 an award to Uniport and the Port Company of Livorno of a down payment equal to 40% of the contribution potentially due under art. 199 of the Decree-Law Raise. The port authority recalled that the decree, in consideration of the decrease in traffic in Italian ports due to the covid-19 emergency, authorises ads, compatible with the their own budgetary resources, to correspond to art. 16 holders of contracts for activities included in the operating cycle in accordance with Article 18(7), a contribution of equal to 90 euros for each work shift lent less than the the corresponding month of the year 2019.

A total of 442,000 euros will be disbursed to Uniport and 184,000 in favor of CPL.

"With this measure, " explained the President of the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, Stefano Corsini - we have intended to intervene promptly with income support measures of port workers hard hit by the effects of the crisis Pandemic. The contraction of trade has spared no one. We hope to be able to alleviate the difficulties in this way families of the workers involved.'







