



December 7, 2020

Hannibal increases intermodal offer on the line Milan-Rotterdam

On January 12, three further rotations will be activated Weekly

Since 12 January, Hannibal, the intermodal company of the Contship Italia group, will activate three further rotations weekly railway routes between Melzo (Milan) and Rotterdam, a line that connects to short sea intermodal services between the European continent and the United Kingdom.

The new connection between the Milan Rail Hub and the Rotterdam Botlek C.ro joins Milan-Rotterdam link RSC offered by Hannibal which currently has seven trips round-trip weekly.

Train departures from the Rail Hub Milan and Rotterdam terminals Botlek C.ro take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The service will accept P400 semi-trailers. The new connection with Rotterdam Botlek will offer the opportunity to reach a terminal that offers daily direct embarkations for short sea shipping to and from the UK and multiple weekly departures to and from Ireland and Portugal, without the need for truck transfers between terminals and maritime embarkation/disembarkation terminal.







