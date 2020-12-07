|
- Hannibal increases intermodal offer on the line
Milan-Rotterdam
-
- On January 12, three further rotations will be activated
Weekly
-
- Since 12 January, Hannibal, the intermodal company
of the Contship Italia group, will activate three further rotations
weekly railway routes between Melzo (Milan) and Rotterdam, a line that
connects to short sea intermodal services between the European continent
and the United Kingdom.
-
- The new connection between the Milan Rail Hub and the
Rotterdam Botlek C.ro joins Milan-Rotterdam link
RSC offered by Hannibal which currently has seven trips
round-trip weekly.
-
- Train departures from the Rail Hub Milan and Rotterdam terminals
Botlek C.ro take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The service will accept P400 semi-trailers. The new
connection with Rotterdam Botlek will offer the opportunity
to reach a terminal that offers daily direct embarkations
for short sea shipping to and from the UK and
multiple weekly departures to and from Ireland and Portugal, without
the need for truck transfers between terminals
and maritime embarkation/disembarkation terminal.
